Best WordPress contact form plugins of 2021

Getting people to contact you is pretty much the reason your WordPress website or blog exists. It’s all well and good if you’re using one of the most popular website builders around, but if you get no interaction, you might as well not bother. Comments are great of course, but if you’re running a business, then it’s essential your contact form works as intended.

We’ve rounded up five plugins which aim to give your visitors the best contact form experience around.

(Image credit: Everest)

1. Everest Forms A lot’s on offer for a free plugin and the add-ons could tempt many to pay for more TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Many tools are free + Easy to use interface

A contact page is just one kind of form, and like the others on this list, Everest offers a wide variety of form creation. The plugin allows you to create an unlimited number of forms on your site, with drag and drop fields you can rearrange with ease. These forms are fully compatible with mobile use, allow you to customise the success message, and offer options on how to redirect the viewer once they’ve submitted their message. And all this is free.

There is of course a paid version which includes multiple premium add ons such as allowing you to directly add a subscriber to your ConvertKit account, or one that allows you to collect payment for donations via PayPal, or the Style Customiser which lets you to extensively customise panels with live previews, among others.

As of this writing, Everest Form have a promotion and you can get the premium plugin at a discount. It comes in multiple plans. The more you pay, the more add-ons you get. Personal ($49/year) limits you to a single site. Plus ($99/year) extends this to 5 sites. Professional ($149/year), goes up to 25 sites. Agency ($199/year), gives you all the add-ons and removes any site limits. Uniquely for this list, there’s also a lifetime option for those who prefer to pay a one-off fee of $199, $399, $599, and $699 respectively.

(Image credit: Gravity Forms)

2. Gravity Forms Powerful features help you make a complex yet simple contact form TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Numerous templates + Conditional logic

Gravity Forms is a very popular plugin and it’s not hard to see why. It comes with multiple templates you can use - taking this beyond just a simple contact form. One of the features we really liked that the conditional logic, making sections of the form appear or disappear, depending on the viewer’s prior selection, which leads us to another feature: the ability to add radio buttons and dropdown menus to create a much cleaner, and simpler looking form.

Unlike Everest, there’s no free option. It offers three pricing plans, starting with Basic for $59/year which lets you install the plugin on one site and gives you access to its Basic Add-ons. Pro, for $159/year ups the number of sites to 3 and includes its Pro Add-Ons. And finally, Elite grants you access to all its add-ons, and foregoes any site limit.

(Image credit: Kali Forms)

3. Kali Forms Great for beginners with enough features to keep veterans satisfied TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Affordable + Free version available

Kali Forms feels great for beginners and its pricing structure reflects this. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t come with many options - on the contrary, you can make use of templates, create multiple-page forms, and even includes Conditional Logic.

If you’re not open to any of this but are just on the lookout for a simple contact form plugin, Kali does offer a Free Plan but your options are unsurprisingly quite limited. For instance, you can only add it to a single site, and although it allows you to take payment for something you sell (via PayPal), it limits your e-commerce to a single product.

If you need more power, you’ll have to grab yourself a subscription. The cheapest is Starter at $29/year. Like the free option, it’s limited to a single site, but your design options are greatly expanded. Freelander, for $49/year, allows you to use the plugin on up to 3 sites and includes Hubspot and Google Analytics integration which aren’t available with Starter.

Next is Small Business. $69/year lets you install the plugin on up to 15 sites, and includes useful features such as SMS Notification. And finally, there’s Agency, which removes all limits for $89/year.

(Image credit: Ninja Forms)

4. Ninja Forms A very feature rich plugin, with numerous customisation features TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Feature rich + Easy to use

Ninja Forms is very versatile and feature rich. Like most of the others, it can help you create more than just contact forms, such as subscriptions and surveys. There’s a lot of customisation available but all done in an easy way so as not to overwhelm people with no experience. You have the ability to automatically add an email address to a MailChimp list for instance, or set up the form to email both the sender and yourself when a message was successfully sent.

There’s currently a promotion on, with all prices heavily discounted by 50% for the first year, starting at $49.50 for Personal, $99.50 for Professional, and going up to $249.50 for Agency. As you’d expect the more you pay, the more features you get, but even the cheapest does have all the essential features you’d need to create nice looking thorough forms, including conditional logic and file uploads.

(Image credit: WPForms)

5. WPForms A powerful plugin for creating complex forms with ease TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site Reasons to buy + Full featured + Versatile + Highly customizable

WPForms works with a drag and drop interface, making it easy to design the form you need for your site. You can create one quickly thanks to its included templates, or start from scratch if you prefer. The forms are guaranteed to be fully mobile responsive, and, like the others on this list, you can use them to collect payments and donations via PayPal should you need to.

Like NinjaForms, at the time of writing, the subscription plans are available at a massive 50% discount. Basic starts at $39.50 and lets you install the plugin on one site and comes with enough features to get you started. The prices and features go up incrementally, from Plus to Pro and finally to Elite - the most expensive option - at $299.50.