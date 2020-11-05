Best PS5 accessories: everything you need to max out your PS5 experience

The sun is beginning to set on the current generation of consoles, and is about to rise on a whole new one, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X on the cusp of launching to the world. Naturally, we’re excited to see what this next generation will bring – as well as the accessories set to make the experience all the better.

As we prepare for the PS5 release date this November, one of the biggest things to think about are what shiny new accessories you’ll want to go with your shiny new console. We all know that a great set of accessories can do a lot to enhance your games and help you get the most out of next-gen gaming. Whether you’re looking for a crisp, immersive sound quality in a headset, or just some little extras to boost your set-up and make life a little bit easier, there’s plenty to consider – and we’ve picked out the very best PS5 accessories to help in your search.

Here is a guide to the best peripherals for the PS5. Not all these accessories are available quite yet, of course, but the PS5 specific ones will be on the market soon – or eventually back in stock if you missed out.

Steel Series Arctis 7P Wireless Headset

This is a great noise-cancelling gaming headset, which provides excellent sound quality and can take your gaming to the very next level. Better audio with your games means a more immersive experience, higher quality soundtracks in your ears, and more detail in the intricate sound design in all those PS5 games to come.

The Steel Series Arctis 7P Wireless headset, complete with a retractable microphone, has been designed specifically with the PS5 in mind. What’s more, it’s also backwards compatible with the PS4 and can also be used with multiple platforms, such as Android, PC and Switch. It’s pretty versatile.

Steel Series headsets have a good track record for crisp sound quality, which makes the Arctis 7P a great option to pair with your PS5. The blue, white and black aesthetic should go with your PS5 pretty well, too.

DualSense Charging Station

A charging station is the ultimate saviour if you’re sick of having charging cables getting all tangled and messy in your living room, or having to leave your console on in order to charge a gamepad that’s not in use. Fear not, because the DualSense charging station will fix all these problems for you, offering a dedicated place to charge the controller.

This official charging station coordinates nicely with the PS5 console and its DualSense controllers – and should minimize the chance of waylaying a controller in the havoc of your electronics setup, or finding that your wireless gamepad simply isn’t charged when you need it to be.

By keeping your controllers docked, you can be sure that as soon as they’re fully charged, you’ll be ready for some more gaming goodness in no time.

PS5 Media Remote

If a controller is a little bit too much hassle when you want to watch movies and TV shows, then the media remote will be your new best friend. If you intend to use your PS5 console as a home entertainment system – rather than simply a gaming system – then you’ll appreciate the convenience that the media remote brings.

We all know that using the controller to pause, rewind and manage streaming services to play media isn’t always an enjoyable experience – controllers were optimized for gaming, after all. So a dedicated remote for movies and TV could be just what you need to sidestep this problem.

With its dedicated buttons for many popular streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus, YouTube and Spotify, the media remote will prove a great addition to the PS5 set-up, when you’re tired of gunning down zombies and want to chill in front of a Netflix show instead. It also means you won’t be draining your controller battery all day, either.

PS5 HD Camera

The PS5 HD Camera is great if you stream your games, or are someone who just loves to share and broadcast their gameplay – while wanting your face in it. It’s still not clear whether it will be compatible with the PlayStation VR headset (i.e. to aid in depth perception) but it seems extremely likely that this will be the case.

The HD camera has had a cool, funky design upgrade from the PS4 camera and will make it very easy for you to add yourself to streams and gameplay, including the ability to replace your real-life background with something funkier, as in all your Zoom calls. It also has an adjustable stand and can be attached to the top of your TV or elsewhere.

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

The Pulse 3D Wireless headset is an evolution of the Sony Platinum Wireless headphones and is possibly one of the best ways to utilise the new tech and audio features that the PS5 has to offer.

This headset contains dual noise-cancelling microphones, allowing clear communication during those multiplayer sessions. It is a good starting point for anyone looking for a headset to get their PS5 journey off to a flying start.

It is, naturally, compatible with PS5 – and also shares a similar aesthetic to ensure they’ll always go together. The Pulse 3D doesn’t cost as much as the Steel Series headset above, so you’re getting something of a saving compared to other models too, while the 3D audio support should help elevate your gaming experiences to a whole new level.

Find out how to get it in our PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-order guide.

DualSense Wireless Controller

A single DualSense Wireless controller is included with both the PS5 console and the Digital Edition but, if need be, you can get hold of an extra one for some local multiplayer action, or if you just fancy a spare.

We’re still getting to grips with the differences between the DualShock 4 and DualSense, but it’s certain that trigger effects and haptic feedback have improved. Love or hate the look of it, the DualSense isn’t going to play the same as its predecessors.