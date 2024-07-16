This is the gaming controller deal you've been looking for - my new favorite gamepad is discounted for Prime Day

If you've been looking for an Xbox controller deal or a PS5 controller deal on something a bit flashier and more premium this Prime Day then we have the offering for you.

Cutting to it, the PDP Victrix Pro BFG, in either its Xbox or PlayStation form, is heavily discounted today on both sides of the Atlantic. UK players can pick up the Xbox variant for a record-low price of just £135.98 at Amazon (was £159.99), while those on PlayStation can also take advantage of a lowest-ever price and pick the pad up for just £132.32 at Amazon (was £171.99).

US folks can make the most of a chunky discount on the PlayStation variant where the controller has dropped to $158.45 at Walmart (down from $179.99), but sadly - at least for now - there's no price cut on the Xbox version of the pad State-side.

These are terrific gaming offerings among the wider Amazon Prime Day and we can't recommend this pad enough.



Today's best Victrix Pro BFG controller deals in the UK

PDP Victrix Pro BFG wireless Xbox controller (black): was £159.99 now £135.98 at Amazon

This brand-new record-low price makes it easier than ever to recommend the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox - jump on this now and never look back! The white variant is also on offer in the UK Amazon, dropping to £146.90 (was £171.99), just bear in mind you may have to click the 'New & Used from' option on the right-hand side to see this price.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG wireless PS5 controller (white): was £171.99 now £132.32 at Amazon

If you're after the PlayStation variant of the controller then there's good news for UK shoppers here too as the white version is also enjoying a deep price cut that takes it down to a brilliant record-low price.

Today's best Victrix Pro BFG controller deals in the US

PDP Victrix Pro BFG wireless PlayStation controller: was $179.99 now $158.45 at Walmart

This glorious controller is down to a much more affordable price point at Walmart today which means you can save about $30 on the pad. If you want to save a few more dollars and don't mind a funky design, you can get the Call of Duty edition from Best Buy for just $149.99 right now too.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG wireless Xbox controller: $179.99 at Amazon

Sadly, the black sheep of this roundup is the Xbox version of the controller in the US - there are just flat-out no deals on new pads at any of the big retailers so it's only available at full price. You can go down the refurbished route and there's a reputable seller offering an opportunity to do that for $142.94 at Amazon if you're happy with pre-owned gear.

Xbox and PS5 controller deals are no stranger to being part of the annual Amazon Prime Day deals, and we are always keen to point out the best for you. However, some controllers mean more to us than others, and the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox is just that for me. Its modular design teamed with a wireless connection means I can play Xbox games more comfortably than ever due to having different hands. It's a real blessing being able to change the layout of the controller, while also making the most of its splendid build, sumptuous buttons, and strong customization options.

As far as Prime Day gaming deals and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals go, these are some of the best.

