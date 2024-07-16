There are so many discounts on official Xbox controllers right now that I'm having a hard time picking a favorite

Amazon Prime Day is here in both the US and UK and that means that we're seeing loads of brilliant discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller. In fact, so many great colorways and special editions are on offer that I'm have a really hard time picking a favorite.

First up is the traditional Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller, which is on sale for just $44 (was $59.99) at Amazon. It's a decent $15.99 saving, making it a good choice for a spare or replacement, but definitely the most exciting model out there. The same is true of the Robot White version, which is on sale for just $44 (was $59.99) at Amazon.

I'm far more interested in the more adventurous options, like the brilliant Velocity Green colorway which is on sale for just $44.99 (was 58.99) when you use the $4.01 coupon at checkout. The striking Shock Blue variant is on offer too for just $44.99 (was $64.99) thanks to a $3.01 coupon. You can also secure the Deep Pink edition for just $49 (was $64.99), which isn't a new lowest-ever price but still a solid $15.99 saving.

The absolute coolest options are definitely the Special Editions, though, which have received some excellent discounts. This includes the smokey Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition, on sale for just $53.41 (was $69.99) which is just cents away from its lowest-ever price of $53.35. The shiny Gold Shadow Special Edition is also discounted and available for only $56 (was $69.99).

As you'll see below, many of these offers are also available in the UK. That said, UK shoppers should definitely pay special attention to the Remix Special Edition, which is on sale for just £49.99 (was £71.37). That's matching its lowest-ever price and, unlike other models, this variant comes packaged with its own rechargeable battery pack so is even greater value.

These are some of the absolute strongest Amazon Prime Day deals that I've seen so far and shouldn't be missed if you're searching for a top quality controller for less.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black): was $59.99 now $44 at Amazon

A strong option if you're searching for a spare or replacement controller. This $14 discount takes the plain Carbon Black model down to just $0.09 above its lowest-ever price of $43.91, so you're getting some serious value here. UK price: Amazon - £44.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White): was $59.99 now $44 at Amazon

Another compelling offer, this time on the clean Robot White version of the gamepad. At $15 off, this is a great choice if you already own a white Xbox Series S or just prefer the overall look of this particular model. For those in the UK, don't forget to apply the £5 voucher for the full discount. UK price: Amazon - £44.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green): was $58.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

A $4.01 coupon takes the price of the Velocity Green model all the way down to just $44.99. If you want a controller that stands out from the crowd, then this bright green variant is for you. Just make sure you tick the coupon box on the store page for the full discount. UK price: Amazon - £41.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

There's also a $3.01 coupon available for the Shock Blue model, taking the price down to $44.99. With a blue face plate, black buttons, and a white rear panel, it's a great looking controller. This is also just $0.99 above the lowest-ever price of $44. UK price: Amazon - £41.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Deep Pink): was $64.99 now $49 at Amazon

The absolutely adorable Deep Pink edition is also currently on sale, with a $15.99 discount. This is not a new lowest-ever price, but still a good saving on a seriously good looking Xbox controller with pink, black, and white elements. UK price: Amazon - £41.99

Xbox Wireless Controller (Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition): was $69.99 now $53.50 at Amazon

Thanks to its manufacturing process, each Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition boasts its own unique unique design. This smoky green and black pattern is pretty stunning and this is a great price considering that it's still quite a recent release. UK price: Amazon - £53.54

Xbox Wireless Controller (Gold Shadow Special Edition): was $69.99 now $56 at Amazon

The shiny Gold Shadow Special Edition is also currently on sale, with a $13 discount. It comes in a pretty gold and black finish, which looks simply luxurious in the hands. The shiny gold d-pad on this model is a great touch. UK price: Amazon - £68

Xbox Wireless Controller (Remix Special Edition): was £71.37 now £49.99 at Amazon

This is an absolute treat for UK shoppers. The Remix Special Edition is currently back down to its lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day. It's made from one-third recycled plastic and comes with a rechargeable battery out of the box. The official battery pack generally retails for about £20, so you're getting some seriously good value here.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is comfortably one of the best Xbox controllers on the market right now. It's compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One right out of the box. It's also a good fit for PC and mobile, making it a truly versatile option. We praised the gamepad in our Xbox Wireless Controller review, where it scored four out of five stars thanks to its excellent design and strong performance.

If you're searching for even more deals on Xbox hardware over Amazon Prime Day, be sure to visit our breakdown of the best Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals for a summary of today's strongest savings.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK