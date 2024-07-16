The WD Black C50 Xbox storage card smashes its previous record-low Amazon price with this Prime Day Xbox deal

It's official; this is the cheapest Amazon price on the Xbox internal storage card we've ever seen, and a must-buy if you're after more storage capacity for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S this Prime Day.

We're talking about the WD Black C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox, which is currently down to a very impressive £122.99 (was £149.99) at Amazon UK. That's a massive £27 saving and thoroughly thrashes the previous record low at Amazon of £128.99 in the region. While it has been a bit cheaper from third-party sellers on Amazon previously, this is Amazon's own new lowest-ever price.

We reckon this is one of the best Xbox deals we'll see this Amazon Prime Day, and it is a deal we highly recommend if you're tired of running out of storage space on your Xbox console.

Today's best WD Black C50 deal

WD Black C50 (1TB): was £149.99 now £122.99 at Amazon

This £27 saving represents the best-ever price we've seen from Amazon itself for the WD Black C50, which we consider to be an essential Xbox Series X and Series S accessory. It's especially handy for frequent Xbox Game Pass users who'd prefer to spend less time deleting games and managing their storage space.

The WD Black C50 is an internal storage card for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. Simply plug it into the slot on the back of your console and, after a quick initial formatting phase, it's ready to go. This model adds an extra flat 1TB of storage to your console and offers comparable loading and transfer speeds to that of the console's in-built storage.

We consider the WD Black C50 to be one of the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories, not to mention one of the best Xbox Series X hard drives and SSDs. But if you're after a broader range of deals for controllers, headsets, accessories, and beyond, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals and Amazon Prime Day Xbox Series X deals pages, which we'll keep regularly updated throughout the week of the sales period.

