I cannot believe I get to recommend the superb Astro A50 wireless gaming headset at this ridiculous price this Prime Day

If you've been waiting for a wireless gaming headset deal, then stop what you're doing right now and pay attention to this discount right here.

The brilliant Astro A50 wireless gaming headset has crashed to a record-low price at Amazon for Prime Day. What's more, there are price cuts on both the PlayStation and Xbox variants and the discounts are live on both sides of the Atlantic.

First, in the US, the PlayStation variant is our headline deal due to its record-low price and has crashed to a price of just $194.99 at Amazon (was $299.99), with its Xbox counterpart not far behind at all coming in at $199.99 at Amazon (was $299.99). This is sensation value with a third off of each variant.

In the UK, the price cuts are even deeper. Both the PlayStation A50 coming in at £169.99 and the Xbox A50 also coming in at £169.99 are both down to what looks like record lows for Amazon, dropping considerably from their £319.99 list prices.

As Amazon Prime Day wireless gaming headset deals go these are brilliant, and some of my absolute favorites of the sales event so far.

Today's best Astro A50 wireless gaming headset deals

Astro A50 wireless gaming headset (PlayStation): was $299.99 now $194.99 at Amazon

A record-low price on the brilliant Astro A50 is one of the best deals of the whole sales event and it's even reciprocated in the UK too (link below). If you're looking for a premium wireless headset, this is it. UK price: was £319.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

Astro A50 wireless gaming headset (Xbox): was $299.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

On Xbox and hoping for the same deal? You bet! The Xbox variant of the same brilliant wireless headset is there for the taking at a similarly low price, and it too can be enjoyed in the UK too. UK price: was £319.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

This is one of my favorite Prime Day gaming deals, Prime Day PS5 deals, and Prime Day Xbox Series X deals all rolled into one.

I've had an Astro A50 integrated into my setup for years now, since at least mid-2021, such is its quality. I've used it across PS4, PS5, and PC, and now have it permanently attached to my PS3 for when I want to keep up my efforts to revisit that game library. It's like having a player in your sports team that you just have to include - somewhere, anywhere - they are just that good.

