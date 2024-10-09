Amazon Prime Day gaming chair deals are here, with savings on models from AndaSeat, Secretlab, and more

Don't wait to upgrade your gamer throne, as there are loads of compelling gaming chair deals to find right now, with savings on models from top brands like AndaSeat, Secretlab, Corsair, and Razer.

The best budget pick I've spotted so far is the AndaSeat Phantom 3, which is currently on sale for just $262.99 (was $349.99) at Amazon. There are a wide range of colors to choose from, which is ideal if you want to color-coordinate your setup, and some handy extras like a lumbar pillow and neck cushion are included at no additional cost.

Another great deal is on the Razer Enki X, which is on sale for just $299.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon. Read on for even more deals if you want to save some cash on a gaming chair this Amazon Prime Day.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

Upgrading your gaming chair can be one of the most impactful changes that you can make to your setup. After all, you sit on your chair whenever you play so you're going to feel the difference immediately. Making sure that you choose a suitable chair that provides the right level of ergonomic support can be essential when it comes to ensuring your long term comfort over extended periods of play.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more gaming chair Prime Day deals in your region.

Today's best gaming chair deals

AndaSeat Phantom 3: was $349.99 now $262.99 at Amazon

The star of today's sale is easily this $87 discount on the budget-oriented AndaSeat Phantom 3. It's available in a wide range of colors at this price, including bright pink, and comes packed with a matching head cushion and lumbar pillow - everything you need to game in comfort. UK price: was £279.99 now £250.82 at Amazon

AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you would prefer a larger chair, then AndaSeat has you covered with this $150 Amazon Prime Day discount. There are also a good range of colors here, with a magnetic neck pillow included. This chair has some premium features too, including highly adjustable armrests. UK price: was £479.99 now £407.99 at Amazon

Razer Enki X: was $399 now $299.99 at Amazon

The Razer Enki X is a Prime Day favorite, frequently receiving discounts of $100 like this. For that cash, you're getting a premium gaming chair with plenty of support for all-day gaming. UK price: £329.99 at Currys

Corsair TC100 Relaxed: was $249.99 now $219.99 at Amazon

Another budget-oriented model, this time from Corsair. Not the cheapest price that we have ever seen, but a decent $30 saving on a comfortable and stylish chair that includes plenty of adjustable elements. UK price: was £199 now £174 at Currys

Secretlab Titan Evo Lite: was $539 now $439 at Amazon

To get this deal you need to select the $100 coupon before adding the item to your cart. This slimmed down version of the hugely popular Secretlab Titan Evo is the perfect choice if you want that design and comfort without breaking the bank. UK price: £389 at Secretlab

Each of these chairs is a good fit for gaming, as they have each been tailor-made for the purpose. Many include lumbar pillow and neck pillows out of the box, which can go a long way to improving your overall comfort level. If you game at your desk, these chairs can also support you throughout your working day or any other time that you use your PC.

For the sake price comparison or to find deals in your area, you can browse the best prices on this models in your region below.

After some more information before you make your purchasing decision? Check out our detailed guides to the best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs for a wide range of recommendations.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK