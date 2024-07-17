A five star Nintendo Switch controller has hit a new lowest-ever price for Amazon Prime Day - but act now because it's selling fast

Now this is one absolutely incredible deal for Nintendo Switch owners. Right now you can pick up a brilliant wireless controller that awarded five out of five stars for a new lowest-ever price.

I'm talking about the 8Bitdo Ultimate, which has been slashed to just $39.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon. This $10 discount absolutely smashes the previous lowest-ever price of $49.85 for the black variant with hall-effect sticks at the retailer. It's not a deal that you should miss, but time is running out if you want to claim it.

There's only a few hours left of Amazon Prime Day right now, with the sales event set to conclude in the US soon. This particular deal is also so strong that it's already sold more than 60% of all of its stock, a number which is rapidly ticking up. In fact, I saw it jump from by one point literally while I was writing this sentence.

You can learn even more about the deal below.

Today's best Nintendo Switch controller deal

8Bitdo Ultimate: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This absolutely stellar Nintendo Switch controller is now on sale for a new lowest-ever price. With drift-resisting Hall effect thumbsticks, full gyro support, superb build quality, and even an included charging dock, we consider it to be by far one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers that you can buy today. At the time of writing, over 61% of stock has already been claimed so make sure you act fast so as to not miss out.

You can find the 8BitDo Ultimate right at the top of our guide to the best Nintendo Switch controllers that are on the market right now. We awarded it a rare five out of five stars in our 8BitDo Ultimate review, considering it to offer an even better experience than the popular Nintendo Switch Pro Controller.

In fact, it can go toe to toe with Nintendo's own gamepad in almost every regard, only faltering when it comes to battery life which is around 20 hours rather than the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller's 40 - so still pretty good. Considering how much cheaper this controller is thanks to this discount and the addition of a neat charging dock, we think that it is well worth it.

