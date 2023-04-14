SSLs.com review

SSLs.com's ordering process is straightforward and its validation time is quick. However, it's worth noting that SSLs.com does not offer phone support, which can be frustrating if you encounter any issues during the installation process. Overall, SSLs.com is a reliable SSL certificate provider that offers competitive prices and fast validations.

SSLs.com (opens in new tab) is a website that provides SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates and other website security products. SSL certificates (opens in new tab) are used to secure website traffic by encrypting data transmitted between a website and its visitors.

This encryption helps to protect sensitive information, such as login credentials and credit card numbers, from being intercepted by third parties. SSLs.com offers a variety of SSL certificates from trusted certificate authorities, including domain validation, organization validation, and extended validation certificates.

It also provides other security products, such as website security scanning, code signing certificates, and multi-domain SSL certificates.

SSLs.com features

The first feature that caught my attention was the strong SHA-2 & 2048-bit encryption. This type of encryption is the strongest currently available and ensures that any information transmitted between my website and its visitors is protected.

This is particularly important for websites that deal with sensitive information such as credit card details or personal data. Another feature that stood out to me was the basic HTTPS option. This feature is ideal for websites that don't handle sensitive information but still want to provide their visitors with a secure browsing experience. Having HTTPS on my website gives my visitors peace of mind and ensures that any data exchanged is encrypted.

SSLs.com's features don't stop there. Another benefit of using an SSL certificate is the boost in search engine rankings. SSLs.com provides this benefit with their Basic HTTPS feature. Google has announced that HTTPS is now a ranking factor in its algorithm, so having an SSL certificate can improve your website's visibility in search engine result pages.

Moving on to the validation options, SSLs.com offers three different levels of validation to suit different website needs. Domain validation is the most basic level of validation, and it ensures that the SSL certificate is issued to the owner of the domain. This type of validation is ideal for personal blogs or websites that don't require visitors to provide any personal information.

The organization validation option provides a higher level of validation by verifying the company's identity and its ownership of the domain. This level of validation is suitable for businesses that require their customers to submit personal information, such as ecommerce websites.

The extended validation option provides the highest level of validation available. This type of validation requires an extensive verification of the business's identity, including verifying its legal existence and physical location. This level of validation is ideal for larger companies or financial institutions that deal with highly sensitive information.

SSLs.com also offers three SSL certificate features; single domain SSL, multi-domain SSL, and wildcard SSL. A single domain SSL is ideal for websites that only have one domain, whereas a multi-domain SSL is suitable for websites that have multiple domains. The wildcard SSL option is best for websites that have multiple subdomains and require a single SSL certificate to secure them all.

Last but not the least, SSLs.com offers SSL Comodo and Sectigo certificates, both of these SSL certificates are well-known in the industry for their high level of security and reliability.

Integration and performance

Integration of SSLs.com is a relatively straightforward process. To get started, you need to create an account on SSLs.com and purchase an SSL certificate that suits your needs. SSLs.com offers a range of SSL certificates, including Domain Validation, Organization Validation, Extended Validation, Wildcard SSL, Multi-Domain SSL, and Code Signing SSL. Once the SSL certificate is purchased, you need to generate a Certificate Signing Request (CSR) from your web server. The CSR contains information about your domain and public key, which is required to generate the SSL certificate. You can generate the CSR yourself or use the CSR generator provided by SSLs.com.

After the CSR is generated, you need to submit it to SSLs.com for verification. SSLs.com will verify your domain ownership and issue the SSL certificate. Once the SSL certificate is issued, you need to install it on your web server. SSLs.com provides installation guides for popular web servers such as Apache, Nginx, IIS, cPanel, and Plesk. You can also use the SSL installation service provided by SSLs.com.

The performance of SSLs.com is impressive. SSLs.com has a user-friendly website that is easy to navigate. The website is optimized for speed and is responsive on all devices. The SSLs.com website has a load time of less than one second, which is faster than most websites.

SSLs.com also offers fast issuance times for SSL certificates. SSLs.com has an automated verification system that can verify domain ownership in just a few minutes. This means that SSL certificates can be issued quickly, which is important for website owners who need to secure their websites quickly.

SSLs.com also offers a 99.9% browser compatibility guarantee. This means that SSL certificates issued by SSLs.com will work on all major browsers including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Internet Explorer. This is important because website owners need to ensure that their website is accessible to all users regardless of the browser they are using.

In terms of security, SSLs.com uses 2048-bit encryption for all SSL certificates. This is strong encryption which ensures that data transmitted between the website and the user is secure.

SSLs.com also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are not satisfied with your SSL certificate, you can return it for a full refund within 30 days of purchase. This gives website owners peace of mind knowing that they can try SSLs.com without any risk.

SSLs.com security

SSLs.com’s SSL certificates are designed to provide comprehensive protection against various online threats, including phishing, hacking, and identity theft. To achieve this, SSLs.com incorporates numerous advanced security features, including the following:

First and foremost, SSLs.com provides industry-standard 2048-bit encryption, which is virtually unbreakable, making it nearly impossible for hackers to intercept or read the data transmitted between the server and the user's browser. Also, SSLs.com offers a wide range of SSL certificate types, including DV, OV, and EV certificates. These different types of certificates provide varying levels of authentication and verification, ensuring that the website visitors can be confident in the site's legitimacy and trustworthiness.

SSLs.com also provides a variety of other security features, such as strong authentication and verification protocols, which help to prevent unauthorized access to a website's sensitive data. For example, the company's SSL certificates incorporate Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocols, which use a combination of public and private key encryption to protect sensitive data during transmission. SSLs.com also uses advanced Domain Validation (DV) and Organization Validation (OV) procedures to verify the identity of website owners and operators, which helps to prevent malicious actors from obtaining SSL certificates fraudulently.

Furthermore, SSLs.com offers numerous tools to help website owners and operators manage their SSL certificates and ensure the ongoing security of their sites. For example, SSLs.com provides real-time SSL certificate monitoring and alerts, so website you can quickly detect any security breaches or issues and take action to mitigate them. Also, SSLs.com offers free reissues and unlimited server licensing, making it easy for you to manage and deploy your SSL certificates across multiple domains and servers.

Customer support

SSLs.com offers a variety of customer support tools to assist you with your SSL needs. While SSLs do not currently provide phone support, you can reach out for assistance via the ticket system, which allows for a convenient and streamlined way to track and respond to inquiries. Additionally, SSLs.com provides a physical address for you to contact at 4600 E Washington St #305, Phoenix, AZ 85034, USA.

For anyone seeking more immediate assistance, SSLs.com also offers a live chat support where you can speak with a representative in real time to address any questions or concerns you may have. This is particularly useful for anyone who needs quick answers or who prefers the convenience of online chat communication.

To further assist its users, SSLs.com provides a section of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its website. These FAQs address common inquiries and provide helpful information regarding SSL certificates, installation, and troubleshooting.

Is SSLs.com right for your website?

SSLs.com offers competitive prices for SSL certificates, especially for multi-year purchases. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and free reissues for the lifetime of the certificate.

Overall, if you are looking for an SSL certificate provider, SSLs.com is definitely worth considering. SSLs range of products, competitive pricing, and reliable customer support make them a strong contender in the market. However, it's worth noting that SSLs do not offer phone support which may be a drawback for someone who prefers phone calls. You may consider alternatives like SSL DigiCert CertCentral and Letsencrypt.

SSLs.com FAQs

What is SSL and why is it used? SSL stands for "Secure Sockets Layer," which is a protocol that encrypts data transferred between a user's browser and a website's server. SSL is used to protect sensitive information such as passwords, credit card information, and other personal data from hackers and cybercriminals. Without SSL, this information can be intercepted and stolen, leaving you vulnerable to identity theft and other malicious activities. SSL ensures that the data remains confidential and cannot be accessed by unauthorized parties.

How do I get an SSL certificate from SSLs.com? Getting an SSL certificate from SSLs.com is a straightforward process. First, you need to choose the type of certificate you want to purchase. SSLs.com offers a range of certificates to suit different needs, including single domain, wildcard, and multi-domain certificates. Once you have selected the certificate type, you need to fill out the necessary information such as your domain name and contact details. Next, you need to complete the verification process, which varies depending on the type of certificate you have chosen. Once your certificate has been issued, you can install it on your website and start enjoying the benefits of SSL.