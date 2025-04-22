Cyber threats are getting more advanced, so picking a hosting provider that offers strong security is not something to be compromised on. With over 3 million users worldwide in 2025, Hostinger has become established as one of the best web hosting providers, thanks, in part, to its reputation for strong security.

Hostinger uses multiple layers of protection to keep websites safe from various threats. The platform provides resilient data centers, proactive monitoring, firewalls, malware scanners, regular backups, and automatic updates. All these security measures come at no extra cost to you. Together, they form a strong defense system that protects your websites and visitors from cyber attacks.

With plans starting at $2.99/mo (or less with one of our Hostinger promo codes), you can gain access to competitive website security at a competitive price. In this guide, we walk you through everything you need to know about website security with Hostinger.

How secure is a Hostinger website?

Hostinger's security infrastructure outcompetes many major web hosting companies. Competitors typically provide basic security in entry-level plans, reserving stronger features for premium tiers. In contrast, Hostinger offers standard security across all its hosting packages. This includes free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and malware scanning. These features defend websites against common threats without extra costs.

When compared to industry leaders like GoDaddy, Hostinger often excels in security value. GoDaddy charges extra for key protections like malware scanning and website firewalls. Hostinger includes these essential features in its standard plans. This allows Hostinger customers to benefit from higher security at a lower cost. It's a great choice for budget-conscious website owners who prioritize safety.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Security Feature Hostinger GoDaddy DreamHost SSL certificate Free unlimited in all plans Free (unlimited in expensive plans; limited to a year in cheapest) Free in all plans DDoS protection Included in all plans Included in all plans Included in all plans Malware scanner Free integrated tool Paid add-on Included Website firewall Included Paid add-on Included Backups Weekly and daily on-demand Free daily backups Automated daily Domain privacy Free in all plans Paid extra Included Security monitoring 24/7 network monitoring Basic monitoring 24/7 monitoring SFTP access Yes Yes Yes Two-factor authentication Available Available Available

An overview of the key security features of Hostinger

Hostinger provides many security features to help protect websites from threats. These range from basic encryption to advanced monitoring systems. Together, they create layers of protection for website data and user information.



Here's an overview of each:

SSL certificates

SSL certificates are key to website security. They encrypt data between a web server and a user's browser. Hostinger offers free SSL certificates with every plan. This means all websites on its hosting accounts are secured with HTTPS. It protects sensitive information like usernames, passwords, and billing details from third-party interception. Plus, it boosts SEO rankings through better website performance.

At Hostinger, SSL implementation is easy. Certificates renew automatically and need little setup. This keeps your site protected without needing technical skills. The padlock icon in visitors' browsers shows that SSL is active. This helps build trust and confidence in your website.

Firewall and DDoS protection

Hostinger provides strong firewall protection to block unauthorized access and stop attacks. The firewall acts as a shield between your website and threats. It filters traffic and blocks suspicious activity before it can reach your site. This helps stop common attacks before they affect your website's performance or security.

Hostinger also includes DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection in its basic web hosting plans. DDoS protection uses smart algorithms to detect and block harmful traffic before it hits the server, keeping websites accessible even during attacks. It's a vital feature for ensuring website availability and avoiding downtime caused by frequent attacks.

Malware protection

Hostinger's malware scanner automatically checks websites for harmful files and suspicious code. It's built into the hPanel control panel, making it easy for all users to access. The scanner regularly inspects website files and databases to find potential threats before they can cause harm.

When the scanner finds suspicious files, it gives detailed information about the threat. It also takes action to neutralize it. Users receive a summary that includes the total malware found, actions taken, and a 30-day timeline of detections. The transparency helps website owners understand their security status and take steps to keep their sites clean and secure.

Backups and restorations

Regular backups are key for recovering from security issues, hardware problems, or user mistakes. Hostinger provides both weekly automated backups and daily on-demand backups. This keeps website data safe and ready to restore if needed. The backup system makes complete copies of website files, databases, and settings, creating a strong safety net.

At Hostinger, the restoration process is simple. Website owners can quickly restore their sites in emergencies. This is great for reducing downtime and data loss after security incidents. By keeping regular backups, Hostinger ensures that even in the worst cases, websites can return to a secure state with little disruption.

Network monitoring

Hostinger uses 24/7 network monitoring to spot and respond to security threats quickly. The systems scan for unusual activity, unauthorized access, and suspicious traffic across the hosting setup. It helps find and fix security issues fast.

When a security incident occurs, Hostinger's technical team acts right away. They work to reduce threats and protect customer websites. This prevents many breaches and lessens the impact of any successful attacks. Hostinger also has a public infrastructure status page. It shows the current state of its web hosting services for added transparency.

WordPress security enhancements

Hostinger offers special security features for WordPress sites due to its popularity and specific risks. These features include automatic updates for the WordPress core, scanning for plugin vulnerabilities, and server settings that guard against common threats.

These security measures protect sites from common vulnerabilities while ensuring themes and plugins work well. For millions of WordPress users, these enhancements offer extra security without any technical skills.

Is your website safe with Hostinger? Summary

Hostinger offers a strong set of security features that protect websites hosted on its platform. Tools include essential SSL encryption, malware detection, DDoS protection, and regular backups. These features come standard, making secure hosting affordable for all customers.

Compared to competitors like GoDaddy, Hostinger often delivers better security value. It includes vital protections like malware scanning and firewalls without extra charges. A comprehensive security approach helps keep websites safe from evolving cyber threats, no matter the subscription plan.

But, website owners must still take responsibility for their site's security. You should use unique passwords, keep software updated, set proper access controls, and monitor activity for signs of a breach. Even the best hosting can be at risk if basic security practices are ignored.

For the best protection, Hostinger's security features can offer a good starting point. But combining these features with good website management practices is what creates a truly strong security strategy. That's how you ultimately protect your business against sophisticated cyber threats.



You can check out our full Hostinger review to learn more about what the platform has to offer.