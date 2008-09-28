Linksys Ultra RangePlus WRT610N

A mixed-bag of a router - if you can get past the frustrating setup,it performs well enough

The WRT610N is a new Linksys Ultra RangePlus router, but it is also described as a Simultaneous Dual-N Band Wireless Router.

The Linksys supports dual-band operation in much the same way as the Netgear WNDR3300; however, there is a crucial difference that hinges on that word 'simultaneous'.

The WRT610N can operate in 802.11n mode at 2.4GHz and 5GHz simultaneously, whereas the Netgear splits operations with the slow stuff running at 2.4GHz and the fast connections at 5GHz.

Sleek styling



This subtle yet signiﬁcant difference means the Netgear packs two routers into one casing that can handle 802.11g and 802.11n, while the Linksys is in effect two 802.11n routers in one unit. There are three internal antennae per frequency for a total count of six.

The sleek design of the Linksys means you cannot stack routers on top of each other, but we are sure this is a deliberate ploy to allow cooling air to circulate.

The USB 2.0 port on the back of the router is used for the Storage Links feature that allows you to plug in an external hard drive or a USB Flash drive to act as Network Attached Storage.

Frustrating setup



Lacking an internet connection, we reverted to manual configuration using the old-fashioned 192.168.1.1 IP address. The manual says the user name is 'admin' and the password is 'password', but it took some guesswork to deduce that both user name and password are set to 'admin', which is both annoying and silly.

Once we had gained access to the router, we found the correct conﬁguration URL is http://wrt610n.com.

During testing we found the performance of the WRT610N wasn't quite as brisk as we would have hoped, compared to the best 2.4GHz 802.11n models available. However, it worked well in both frequency modes. The LAN and WAN ports are Gigabit which makes it quick and reliable to use.