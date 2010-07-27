Eminent iTRIO EM7100 review

Here's the 21st Century equivalent of the wireless 'video senders' that proved quite popular in the last decade. And like these old analogue products, the Eminent iTRIO EM7100 will let you watch video playing out in one room on a TV located in another – over a range of 30metres, according to Eminent.

The EM7100 supports analogue sources and displays connected via component, Scart and VGA, but will also deal with HDMI.

The technology behind the device? The manufacturer told us that the EM7100 is 'a combined 2.4/5GHz 802.11n wireless link'.

Easy setup

This is easy to use. Plug the source into the transmitter and connect the receiver to the TV in the second room.

The aerials are internal to the devices, and so nothing to fiddle with or worry about snapping off accidentally. The supplied remote control switches between sources, if you've connected more than one.

The HDMI port supports 1080p/24, 720p and 1080i, as are standard-definition resolutions. Up to two HDMI sources can be connected.

There is also a handy infra-red remote control 'repeater', so that you can remotely-operate your source equipment from the second room.

I obtained reliable results within a 20-metre range, in a house cluttered with RF-unfriendly junk...

Compressing the uncompressed

Uncompressed video is 'recompressed' using H.264 so that it can be conveyed over the radio links. iTrio says the data rate used is somewhere between 50 and 75Mbps. Some very slight compression artifacts are noticeable on occasions.

Multichannel soundtracks aren't catered for. Regardless of how your source equipment has been configured, Dolby Digital and DTS formats (even the HD variants) are downmixed into two-channel 16-bit/48kHz PCM by the time they leave the receiver's HDMI port. Fine for TVs maybe, but a home-cinema no-no.

Also worth noting is that the boxes run a little warm in use.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview