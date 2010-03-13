Viewsonic VG2427WM review

The Viewsonic VG2427WM is a 24-inch monitor with a true 16:9 aspect ratio that makes full use of its 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution.

The matt-black bezel around the screen is small and largely inconspicuous, but the screen does have an overall office feel about the design. Setting up the monitor is simply a case of pulling it from the large box and adding the right cables.

This is because Viewsonic has already attached the monitor stand to the screen. This stand offers full height adjustment, screen tilt and pitch and even swivel modes, so getting the VG2427wm into the right position is easy.

The power button sits below the screen and is flanked by four control buttons. The buttons are small, but look a little cheap, and the blue LED light that shines out spoils the overall effect of the monitor. That said, the menu system is comprehensive and easy to work through, so getting the best colour match possible is a relatively easy process.

Connected up

When it comes to connections, you'll find that Viewsonic offers the standard D-Sub and DVI ports. Sadly, it lacks HDMI, but you will find three USB ports on the monitor. A mouse is also included in the package, allowing you to plug this directly into the monitor.

When it comes to using the VG2427wm, you will find the screen is incredibly bright and offers a great colour balance.

We found that whites were easily the sharpest on test and running movies through this screen was great, as colours looked sharp and there was very little in the way of jaggies showing up.

The Viewsonic VG2427wm is an impressive monitor delivering bright and sharp images.

The stand, while flexible, does give VG2427wm a rather large footprint and an overall look that is better suited to the office than the living room. However, this is our only complaint on what proved a cost-effective and usable screen.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview