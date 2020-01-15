Jackson Hewitt Online review

Jackson Hewitt Online is an ideal solution for tax filing duties if you require online and real-person advice in order to ensure you’ve covered all bases.

Jackson Hewitt Online is another internet-based tax filing solution that originated from over 6,000 actual offices where the company delivers the same thing, only with the benefit of real people assisting you every step of the way. As the name Jackson Hewitt Online suggests, they’ve taken the best bits of that service and applied it to this online tax preparation software.

And, as you’d expect from a company with so many branches and a capable history they reckon that Jackson Hewitt Online can get your tax affairs completed and filed both accurately and on time.

Want to try Jackson Hewitt Online? Check out the website here

Jackson Hewitt Online comes complete with a great selection of online tools (Image credit: Jackson Hewitt Online)

Pricing

Jackson Hewitt Online has a range of products to choose from, all of which are obviously dependent on the complexities of your tax filing affairs. There’s a start-for-free basic level option, which is suitable for simple returns. That means it could work for those who are single or who are married and filing jointly.

It allows for up to $100,000 taxable income, taking the standard deduction and covers W-2 wages and/or unemployment. It also covers earned income tax credit (no kids).

Meanwhile, the $29.99 (+$36.99 per state filed) Deluxe package covers those with children and other dependents, schedule EITC and child tax credit affairs, dependent care expenses or those with student loans, educator expenses or retirement income.

Top of the tree is the Premier edition that for $49.99 (+$36.99 per state filed) is ideally suited to complex tax return duties. It’s tailored to tackle those with income over $100,000, the self-employed, those with rental property as well as covering itemized deductions along with other income, credits or deductions.

You'll find a raft of crucial tax forms inside the Jackson Hewitt Online workspace (Image credit: Jackson Hewitt Online)

Features

Perhaps one of the most appealing aspects of Jackson Hewitt Online is how they promise to get you a guaranteed maximum refund and, they say, if you can do better elsewhere then they’ll cover the difference.

That’s certainly a good place to start, but Jackson Hewitt Online are also big on their accuracy and the level of assistance they’ll deliver during the course of your filing duties.

Once you’re inside the straightforward tax-filing workspace you’ll find that there’s nothing too intimidating, while the useful calculators let you pinpoint the likes of depreciation costs without much in the way of fuss or bother.

Jackson Hewitt Online has the benefit of offering physical branches that you can visit (Image credit: Jackson Hewitt Online)

Performance

Along with the Jackson Hewitt Online promise to save you money you’ll find that this internet-based tax filing solution rumbles along nicely, once you’ve got yourself set up with an account.

The service also offers secure storage and access to your tax returns as and when you need them and for up to six years for no additional charge proves useful, especially if you find yourself having to go back in time to check figures from earlier years.

All in all then, Jackson Hewitt Online therefore ticks all the right boxes when it comes to the performance part of the equation.

Having tax professionals to hand when filing can be a real bonus (Image credit: Jackson Hewitt Online)

Ease of use

Jackson Hewitt Online has been nicely tweaked and fine-tuned over the years and more recently it seems to be functioning better than ever.

The company has incorporated some very cool tools that aid your filing mission, with something like the W-2 locator tool proving to be an essential addition that allows you to lay your hands on that precious documentation when it might not be immediately obvious where it happens to be.

The same can be said for their library of other crucial IRS forms, that can all be found via the Jackson Hewitt Online site.

There's a package to suit a wide variety of needs within the Jackson Hewitt Online service (Image credit: Jackson Hewitt Online)

Support

If you’re going it alone and prefer to stick with the wholly internet edition of Jackson Hewitt Online then you’ll find that there is still help at hand via the unlimited online support and live chat features.

However, along with the internet options, the other big bonus of using Jackson Hewitt Online is the way that the service can be used in tandem with their physical branches across the US.

Given that some issues with tax filing can be complex to explain, being able to talk things through in a real-world environment makes this support aspect of the Jackson Hewitt Online experience particularly practical.

Final verdict

Jackson Hewitt Online is something of a double-deal when you’re looking at filing your taxes. Whilst everything can be done online, and many people will be happy with that, there’s also the benefit of being able to work hand-in-hand with any one of the 6000-odd physical branches across the US.

Jackson Hewitt Online is pretty fuss-free too, with a three-step process that involves signing up and the creation of an account. From there you pick through the guided steps, working out your maximum refund along the way, before finally e-filing at the end of it.