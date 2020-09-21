Insorg VPN review

Insorg VPN is way too expensive for what it offers, or rather what it doesn’t offer. There are no native clients except for Windows, the customer support is very poor, and it has a rather tiny server network. Its speeds aren’t impressive either. The only thing that was good was the level of privacy ensured by multiple VPN chains.

Active since 2009, Insorg VPN is a VPN provider that offers access to its small server network mainly through third-party software like OpenVPN GUI and TunnelBlick. It stands out for its single, double, triple, quadro, and even penta VPN chain connections, meaning there are multiple levels of privacy protection.

Price

This VPN provider offers two subscription packages - Lite and Pro. The Lite package provides access to servers in only seven countries for the duration of one month, at the cost of $7/month. The Pro subscription will get you access to servers in 26 countries and you can select among multiple durations.

The shortest is the 1-day option at $1.3, followed by the 1-week at $7.5, and then the 1-month one at $20. The 3-month subscription will cost you $55, the 6-month one $105, while the longest, 1-year option will set you back by a staggering $190, which equals to a very high $15.83/month. This makes it unusually expensive, more than even the best options on the market. There’s also an option to get VPN (PPTP or OpenVPN) with the dedicated IP at a monthly price of $20.

Under one account, users can simultaneously protect up to three devices. Accepted payment methods include cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, LTC, ZEC), Perfect Money, Webmoney, Yandex money, Qiwi, credit card, or Paypal.

This VPN vendor gives you very limited options to try the service out before paying so much, and you’ll have to contact the customer support to get it. The trial lasts only one hour, even though we found information on the website that says this period is two hours, and were even told by the customer support agent that the test period was three hours, only to be told again that it was two. When we downloaded the app, it said we only had one hour to use it.

Insorg also has a 100% money-back guarantee but you’ll need to ask for it within 72 hours after the payment, which is unusually short as well.

Streaming

Insorg VPN’s customer support agent was very vague when we tried to find out if the platform can unblock the popular streaming channels like Netflix or BBC iPlayer, so it’s safe to assume it either doesn’t or cannot guarantee it.

About the company

Insorg VPN’s owner company, as well as its location, is a mystery, and we couldn’t get it out of the customer support either. Judging by the website’s live chat and the option to switch the language from English to Russian, its location is probably Russia.

You won’t get plenty of servers with this provider, only up to 34, depending on the chosen package. However, according to the website, all of its “VPN servers are dedicated, not virtual VPS servers as cheap VPN services have.” The servers are scattered across 17 countries, including in Romania, Turkey, Russia, Panama, and Malaysia.

Privacy and encryption

This service supports OpenVPN, IKEv2, L2TP/IPSec, and PPTP connection protocols. Different levels of encryption are used in different connection options. Therefore, the basic OpenVPN connection, Double VPN, Triple VPN, and OpenVPN with dedicated IP all use 4096-bit encryption, while PPTP VPN and PPTP VPN with dedicated IP use 128-bit encryption.

No information was provided when we asked about whether we could use the service for torrenting, so if you do, you’d be doing it at your own discretion.

The privacy policy is strikingly short. We only learn that the provider doesn’t “collect statistics, logs of user’s activity on the VPN servers.” It also adds that it doesn’t share your email address, password, username, or subscription choice with any parties, nor does it store your email correspondence and “information on your account on our VPN servers”, finishing it with a statement that “We do not monitor your Internet activity.” It’s hard to conclude anything from such a short privacy policy, and we aren’t told many other important details, such as are other things that may or may not be logged, like connection times, device identifiers, operating system, or even IP addresses. Also, it is impossible to tell if the provider speaks the truth about its no-logging policy to begin with, unless they bring an outside auditor to confirm it.

Support

Insorg VPN supports use on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and Linux, but it only has a native client for Windows. As for the other platforms, you’ll have to make do with OpenVPN and PPTP configuration files.

You can contact customer support via online chat, contact form, ICQ, Jabber and email, but be ready to wait forever for a response via the latter. Also, the customer support agent we talked to via online chat was a bit dismissive and gave us conflicting information.

Speed and experience

The Windows app is extremely basic, making it also extremely easy to use. Just choose your desired location and how many VPN chains you want the connection to go through, click Connect, and you’re good to go - the app connects in a few seconds.

We tried connecting to a server in Austria and got some modest results concerning download speeds - barely reaching 16Mbps on a 55Mbps test connection. The more VPN chains we added, the lower the speeds were. So the TripleVPN option for Austria gave us 9Mbps, QuadroVPN 8.45Mbps, and PentaVPN 5.52Mbps. As for the SingleVPN connection to one of the servers in the US, we were surprised that the speeds didn’t diverge much from Austria - with 14.24Mbps. However, the server in Japan hailed a very low 1.71Mps.

Verdict

Insorg VPN leaves much to be desired. Other than the VPN chains and bullet-proof privacy for which the company charges a hefty price, there really isn’t much to look forward to. There aren’t any native clients except for Windows, the server network is very small, there’s no guaranteed support for torrenting and Netflix, and customer communication is on a very low level.

Considering all of this, ExpressVPN is a certainly better choice, providing the best service in the business at half the price of Insorg VPN.