Bookkeeper.com accounting review

A dependable one-stop online solution for all manner of small business tasks with the backup of professional advisors for good measure.

Bookkeeper.com bills itself as an all-in-one small business solution, which means that it covers several bases in one package. Therefore, alongside letting you tackle your accounts Bookkeeper.com can also help you take care of payroll, bill payments and tax matters too.

Want to try Bookkeeper.com? Check out the website here

The service is online and cloud-based, meaning there’s the convenience of being able to access Bookkeeper.com wherever you need too, which might not always be when you're based in the office. Along with its one-stop array of services, Bookkeeper.com could be well suited if you’re looking for a helping hand with your business tasks. That’s because it comes with the added attraction of having real financial advisors available as part of the service.

Pricing is premium but comes with professional level advisors (Image credit: Bookkeeper.com)

Pricing

Admittedly, Bookkeeper.com does look quite pricey on the face of it. A Small Business package, for example, starts at $285 a month, which allows up to 125 transactions in the same time.

The next package is Small Business Plus and that starts at $495 per month and allows 126 to 250 transactions monthly. A Small Business Advanced option is the last one on the Bookkeeper.com list and comes with a custom price tag for any businesses needing to process over 250 transactions per month.

For any of these you’ll need to make contact with the company, which is probably a good idea anyway so that you can pinpoint exactly what it is you need from the services of Bookkeeper.com.

A dedicated Client Center is home to numerous helpful tools and resources (Image credit: Bookkeeper.com)

Features

Even in its base level Small Business incarnation the package is a pretty good one with lots of features. You can reconcile bank and credit card accounts, along with being able to do the same for electronic transactions directly into QuickBooks.

Regular tasks such as balance sheets, profit and loss, general ledger activity and cash flow statements are also handled.

Added to that, there’s general business consulting, strategic and tax planning plus training if it’s needed. In addition, Bookkeeper.com also offers document storage and expense management. The other two Bookkeeper.com packages feature the same core list, but add on monthly performance reports too.

Bookkeeper.com also covers a raft of other small business-related services (Image credit: Bookkeeper.com)

Performance

With an intuitive browser-based dashboard along with the back-up of real people to support you then it’s reasonable to expect Bookeeper.com to perform dependably. If you’re already using QuickBooks then the service can also let you keep managing your business affairs using that platform, while their advisors can help you cover other tasks.

Add-ons such as payroll tools and tax preparation advice from the team will also help ensure that the package performs as you’d hope for what is a premium-priced package.

Ease of use

You should find that Bookkeeper.com is fairly easy to get to grips with thanks to the added benefit of free financial advice and software training as part of the package. On top of that, the point behind Bookkeeper.com is that it's possible to work hand-in-hand with staff and advisors if you'd like them to take the lead on your accounting activities.

They have teams of both accountants (CPAs) and enrolled agents (EAs) that can help you pick your way through anything and everything business related, including planning for tax returns.

The Bookkeeper.com Learning Center provides a very handy knowledge base too (Image credit: Bookkeeper.com)

Support

There are many different options when it comes to support from Bookeeper.com, with a Client Portal being one of the main benefits if you’re a paid-up member. Elsewhere, inside the Client Center, which houses the Client Portal incidentally, there are calculators and tools, an area for client documents plus the ability to request an appointment amongst other features. Bookkeeper.com also has the usual ways of getting in touch, with web forms and chat-style tools that can be used to open a dialog with a member of staff.

Final verdict

Bookkeeper.com does have plenty going for it, especially for the small business owner that needs some assistance along the way. Looking at the pricing you may think it's a little expensive, but having access to a team of qualified professionals could help you save your own time and money over the duration of a business year.

We also like the way that there’s plenty of training where needed, along with a cloud-based online setup that covers a multitude of accounting and bookkeeping tasks. It’s a sizeable investment, but if you’re looking to save time and enjoy accurate bookkeeping then this is an option that appears to be good value for money.