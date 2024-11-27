Your travel plans just got smarter with this Ubigi Black Friday deal—snag a 10% discount on all Ubigi plans

Ever experienced a little panic attack when you’re in a busy foreign street or serene countryside and can’t get online? Now you must either find a place with free (and quite possibly dodgy) Wi-Fi or use up your home provider’s roaming data, knowing that hefty costs await.

But don’t worry, as Ubigi has made it easier than ever to stay connected and go about your business (or pleasure), regardless of the location. And for a limited time, it will let you enjoy a 10% discount on all of its eSIM plans, provided you use the promo code TECHRADAR.

Ubigi is offering a 10% discount on all its plans Indeed, with the code TECHRADAR, this Black Friday you can get your hands on any of Ubigi’s powerful plans at 10% off their usual fees.

How do I claim this offer?

To claim this offer, head over to Ubigi’s official website, create an account, and check out its range of plans.

Select the plan that best fits your travel or usage requirements (a one-off data plan for a short trip or a recurring data plan for a long-term stay).

During the checkout, enter the code TECHRADAR in the promo code field to apply your 10% discount.

Activate your eSIM in a few simple steps and you’re good to go online!

Why opt for Ubigi?

There are many reasons why Ubigi’s Black Friday offer is too good to pass up for any traveler. Namely, the platform provides affordable data plans (even better with the discount!) in more than 200 countries, including 5G connections in over 40 countries around the world (and in your car!).

On top of that, its advanced eSIM technology provides high speeds and reliable connections. All this is accessible via various supported payment methods that you can use to top up your data limits directly through Ubigi’s handy app - available in eight languages at that.

Therefore, get in on the action using code TECHRADAR and grab your Ubigi 10% off deal to enjoy your next adventure with confidence and connectivity.