Best Black Friday eSIM deals 2024: the top early discounts we've seen so far

We are just less than 10 days away from the biggest shopping event of the year—Black Friday 2024 is on November 29, and I am busy hunting down the best early deals on eSIMs.

If you are planning to jet off somewhere anytime soon, getting an eSIM is a must. eSIMs have quickly become a game-changer, eliminating the hassle of swapping physical SIM cards or hunting for local SIM cards when you are abroad. eSIMs ensure you have a secured internet connection wherever you go. All it takes is finding an eSIM that suits your needs (because there are plenty of options in the market), purchasing a plan, and installing it on your phone and that’s it—you are ready for your next adventure.

We have done the heavy lifting, testing the best eSIMs on the market including top names like Ubigi, Airhub, Nomad, Airalo, and more. And with Black Friday just around the corner, many of our top-rated eSIM options are slashing prices and rolling out irresistible offers — just in time for the holiday season.

I expect even more deals to pop up soon, so be sure to keep an eye on our hub as I will be updating the list with the latest eSIM offers as they emerge, helping you plan your trip hassle-free and stay connected wherever you go.

Black Friday eSIM deals 2024

Black Friday eSIM deals FAQs

When does Black Friday 2024 start?

Black Friday is on November 29, but we are already seeing major brands and retailers slashing prices and we will continue to see more deals expected to roll out this week and next.

As the holiday season heats up, I anticipate seeing a surge in eSIM offers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday — we'll just have to wait and see what emerges.

Some promotional codes are exclusive to us and will remain valid even after the event, giving you extra flexibility to snag these offers.

If you have a trip planned, I'd recommend purchasing an eSIM now, as this is the best time of year to find the biggest deals. Bookmark this page and keep checking back for updates, as I will be adding more deals as they drop.

Can I purchase an eSIM during Black Friday and activate it later when I travel?

Most eSIMs allow you to purchase prepaid plans ahead of your travels ensuring you are prepared before you arrive at your destination. Once there, you can activate your eSIM by either scanning the QR code sent to your email or I recommend activating directly through the provider's app.

Before purchasing an eSIM, make sure that your device is eSIM compatible. While most modern iOS and Android devices support eSIMs, it's always a good idea to double-check.

For iOS users

Go to Settings> General> Carrier

For Android users

Go to Settings> Network & Internet

When it's time to activate your eSIM, follow the on-screen instructions provided by your eSIM provider. If you run into any issues, I've found the provider's Help Center to be quite useful. Here, you can find step-by-step instructions on how to install and activate your eSIM.