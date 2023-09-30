Your next laptop could run faster, last longer and pack more memory thanks to Samsung’s revolutionary new technology — but it won’t be cheap

Samsung has devised a new kind of memory that adopts a low-power compression attached memory module (LPCAMM) form factor to replace the RAM currently found in the best laptops and PCs.

LPDDR and SODIMM RAM are the prevailing form factors in today’s computers. While the former is compact, it’s fixed the the motherboard, meaning replacing it can be difficult. The latter, meanwhile, normally fitted into laptops , can be detached easily, but they have other limitations in terms of performance.

Samsung’s LPCAMM memory, by contrast, is a staggering 60% smaller than SODIMM-based memory. It also boosts performance by up to 50% and power efficiency by up to 70%, the company claims.

Could LPCAMM be a game changer for servers?

With power efficiency and sustainability especially becoming a concern among device manufacturers, Samsung is hoping its LPCAMM form factor can be a solution to both issues. It’s a good thing, then that it’s completed system verification via Intel.

Given it’s so much more power efficient than conventional memory, such as LPDDR5 RAM , and it can swapped in/out with ease, Samsung is hoping this technology can entice the industry to adopt it on a widespread basis in the coming years.

The firm is also hoping its power-saving features make it a great choice for servers and IT infrastructure more broadly.

LPDDR RAM has power-saving features, which work to improve the total cost of operation for data center operators, but using this kind of RAM can lead to other difficulties. Replacing it, for example, means ripping out the entire motherboard if improving the DRAM specification.

Given its modular nature, LPCAMM may be a solid alternative for data center operators who want to cut down on energy consumption and easily replace the components that power their servers.

Samsung will test LPCAMM in next-generation systems with its customers this year, with the hope to commercialize the technology next year.