Engineered wood stores solar heat and releases it to generate electricity

Nanoscale modifications turn balsa into a heat-driven power material

Phosphorene coating enables broad-spectrum sunlight absorption and efficient heat conversion

Ordinary balsa wood can now absorb sunlight, store heat, and generate electricity even in the dark after a team of Chinese scientists reengineered its cellular architecture.

A team from Kunming University of Science and Technology and Guangdong University of Technology says the wood's internal structure was transformed at the nanoscale to achieve this result.

They chose balsa not for its strength but for its natural alignment of microchannels, which guide heat and hold other materials in place.

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How the wood-based system actually works

The scientists first stripped away lignin, the component that gives wood its color and rigidity, boosting the material's porosity above 93%.

They then coated the channel walls with ultrathin sheets of black phosphorene, a material that absorbs sunlight across ultraviolet, visible, and infrared wavelengths and converts it directly into heat.

Each phosphorene nanosheet received a protective layer made from tannic acid and iron ions, creating a molecular shield that prevents oxidation.

Even after 150 days of solar exposure, the coated material remained stable.