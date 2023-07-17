Wix will soon let you use AI to create your entire website from scratch

Popular website builder Wix has unveiled plans to launch an AI site generator, as part of its new suite of AI-powered capabilities.

With some tools already available to use, Wix further integrates AI to its website builder offering which should mean that the entire site building process from design to site management is streamlined.

The features that aren’t quite ready to be used include Wix’s AI site generator, an AI assistant tool, an AI page and section creator tool.

What's to come?

Wix’s AI site generator lets users describe their intent, with the platform then instantly generating a tailor-made website. Wix says that the finished product will come complete with a homepage and all inner pages with text, images, and other business solutions including stores, bookings, restaurants, and events.

There’s also the option to edit the site created by the AI generator too.

Wix also made mention of an object eraser tool set to be released as part of the suite, which lets its users extract subjects from images and manipulate them.

“We are fully committed to bringing our users fully-integrated innovations, such as the AI Site Generator, that have excellent user experiences to ultimately drive forward the next generation of website creation,” said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix.

“These new tools leverage the strength and dedication of our Data Science team, who have been leaders in integrating the power of AI and delivering it directly to Wix users.

“We’re on the edge of something truly amazing, and we will keep advancing our offerings as AI technology progresses to enable users to grow their businesses and have success with more efficiency and creativity than ever before.”

Wix is yet to give a definitive date on when these new features will be available to users, but the tools are in line with the trajectory of product developments Wix has recently announced.

In February 2023, Wix launched its AI Text Creator that combines its site creation capabilities with ChatGPT. There was also an AI Template Text Creator launched, as well as an AI Domain Generator.