Wix uses OpenAI's GPT-3 to create AI-generated text for web developers

Wix (opens in new tab) has created an AI Text Creator within its recently launched Wix Editor tool to help users generate tailored content for their websites.

Using OpenAI’s GTP-3 platform, Wix’s AI Text Creator can create titles and personalized text that is formulated for individual websites.

The website builder (opens in new tab) firm says it’s taking a more gradual approach with the roll out of AI Text Creator, with initial plans for an English-language launch to begin with, before a wider release in the future.

AI text generator

Wix’s new AI tool works by asking users a set of questions that are designed to accumulate accurate results for website content.

With streamlining the website building process in mind, the AI Text Creator creates a selection of tailored titles, taglines and paragraphs for web developers to choose from (generated by the user entering several inputs about their desired website text).

When asked about whether Google might penalize these sites for using AI-generated content, a Wix spokesperson told TechRadar Pro that AI has the ability to create the content for the user, and then the user can easily edit it, as opposed to creating it from scratch.

“Our deep understanding of website content like the right text length, important information to highlight and the proper tone, paired with GPT-3, provides users with unmatched text quality, which is key to having a professional website,” said Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor & Chairman of Wix Editor Platform and Wix Media.

“We look forward to continuing to utilize the latest AI technologies to optimize the website creation process for our users.”

In 2022, Wix upgraded its website builder (opens in new tab) with the launch of a new editor offering that combines its Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) features with its classic Wix Editor. Formerly, Wix’s classic site editor didn’t utilize Artificial Intelligence.