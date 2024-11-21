Why VMWare's legacy strengths no longer justify its modern complexities

While VMware has long been a cornerstone in IT infrastructure, it’s increasingly clear that it comes with several challenges we can’t afford to overlook. Let’s start with the financial implications. VMware’s licensing costs and subscription fees are significant, to say the least, and the complexity of its licensing structure doesn’t help. It often feels like navigating a maze to find the right package, and the recurring maintenance costs only add to the burden. Then there’s the issue of vendor lock-in. When we commit to VMware, we’re committing to its entire ecosystem, which limits our flexibility. As multi-cloud strategies and open source solutions become more prevalent, the risk of being boxed in by a single provider’s roadmap grows. The dependency is real, and so is the challenge of migrating to other platforms—it's complex and expensive.

From a performance standpoint, VMware’s architecture is beginning to show its age. It may not be the best fit for modern cloud-native workloads like containerized environments or latency-sensitive applications such as AI. The overhead and scalability constraints inherent in VMware’s setup mean that we’re not always optimizing every byte of memory or every watt of power, which is a concern in today’s performance-driven world. Additionally, when we consider innovation, we must acknowledge that VMware, despite its dominance, has lagged in adopting new technologies such as edge computing, containerization, and advanced AI automation. It feels like the market is moving faster than VMware’s ability to keep pace.

Charles Ruffino Social Links Navigation Cloud Solutions Fellow at SoftIron.

Risk of exposure

Operationally, VMware introduces meaningful complexity. Managing and maintaining its environment often requires highly specialized skills, and the ecosystem’s fragmentation—where each product has its own management interface—can lead to unnecessary administrative overhead. Version updates require operators to maintain elaborate dependency graphs and matrix diagrams to ensure changes to one part of the system don’t crash another. This complexity also extends to security. VMware has faced its share of vulnerabilities, and slow patch deployment increases the risk of exposure. Integrating third-party cybersecurity tools isn’t always straightforward, which leaves us with systems that aren’t as secure as they need to be in an era where cyber threats are at an all-time high. We’re faced with swallowing the bitter pill of potential downtime from exposure or potential downtime from installing the patch to fix the exposure.

The lack of a cloud-native focus is another concern. VMware’s traditional VM-centric architecture feels misaligned with modern cloud-native and DevOps approaches, where containers, microservices, and automation are the driving forces. While VMware offers solutions like Tanzu, they aren’t as efficient or deeply integrated as competitors built from the ground up for these purposes. This disconnect also complicates multi-cloud strategies—despite VMware’s efforts, achieving true flexibility and integration across different cloud platforms remains challenging. For the undetermined future, “legacy” software will remain in our data centers; this is a given. However, the reality is we need the best of both worlds: the ability to administer, secure, and scale these older workloads while designing, developing, and implementing more resilient cloud-native solutions, pushing availability and recovery into the application layer.

Problematic deployment

Deployment and scalability can also be problematic. VMware deployments can take significant time and effort, and scaling often demands precise planning and excessive hardware investments—something cloud-native platforms handle with much more flexibility. It’s particularly challenging to manage dynamic, ephemeral workloads in a VMware environment, which is at odds with modern IT practices where agility is key. Energy efficiency is another factor; VMware environments are not always optimized for power use, leading to increased operational costs, especially in large data centers.

Migration paths away from VMware can be costly and complex, further enforcing the sense of being locked into its ecosystem. Smaller implementations (tens to hundreds of VMs) aren’t incredibly difficult to move, but when you’re looking at moving thousands of VMs, all with interconnected dependencies across applications and hardware, mapping these to a new platform is what horror movies are made from. Even with solutions like Tanzu, VMware’s capabilities for managing containerized environments are fragmented, requiring additional licenses and tools to operate efficiently. This lack of native integration with modern DevOps methodologies, infrastructure-as-code practices, and agile development processes is increasingly apparent. VMware may have been a leader in the past, but as our IT strategies drive towards automation and flexibility, it feels like VMware is struggling to keep pace.

While it’s easy to scrutinize technology decisions, it’s equally important to acknowledge where a solution has excelled, and VMware certainly has its strengths. For years, VMware has been the gold standard in virtualization, providing rock-solid stability and reliability that IT departments have come to depend on. Regardless of the nuances, VMware has paved the way for some foundationally pivotal advancements in technology. vSphere has been instrumental in maximizing hardware utilization, enabling us to run multiple workloads efficiently and securely on a single host. This has not only reduced physical server sprawl but also significantly cut down on data center costs—an area where VMware’s impact has been undeniably positive.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've featured the best virtual machine software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro