Why Quality, Reliability and Durability in PCs Matter

A March 2025 study by Illuminas, commissioned by Dell Technologies, surveyed 2,004 laptop users to evaluate Dell, HP, and Lenovo across quality, reliability, and durability. The findings show that real-world performance, not specs, drives brand loyalty. Dell consistently matched or outperformed competitors on all three dimensions, with small businesses citing fewer hardware failures, lower total cost of ownership, and stronger long-term value. Download this whitepaper to learn more.

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Asset Type: Whitepaper

Asset Length: 8 pages