'When I heard the released demo, I was shocked, angered and in disbelief' — Quote of the day by Scarlett Johansson on GPT-4's infamous 'Sky' launch voice
Deepfakes are a rising concern, but OpenAI threw fuel onto the fire with its impersonation of the 'Her' actor
Many pioneering pieces of fiction in the 21st century have come to accurately define the relationship between humans and AI before the contemporary explosion of modern intelligent systems. These include the film 'Ex-Machina', various episodes of 'Black Mirror' and, of course, 'Her'.
Prescience
Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson as the AI agent Samantha, 'Her' was a fresh and mature approach to the way that humans and AI may coexist in the future.
This article is part of TechRadar Pro's QOTD project to provide an insight into the minds of the brightest and most recognized figures in the technology industry today and in years gone by. Read the full series here.
Ten years after its release, with ChatGPT gaining popularity and transformer-based AI improving on every level, Altman approached Johansson's agent to ask permission to use her voice for the marketing of GPT-4 on its planned launch in 2024.
Johansson declined, but Altman pushed on with a voice, dubbed 'Sky', that was near-indistinguishable from the actor's, essentially suggesting the technology that OpenAI had created was on a par with the fictional tech in the film. That's why, in a statement, Johansson expressed her anger and intention to get the voice taken down.
Future nostalgia
Johansson considered the offer, with Altman telling her that her voice "could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives". It would also "help consumers to feel comfortable with the seismic shift concerning humans and AI".
She hired legal counsel, and OpenAI agreed, after two letters, to take down the 'Sky' voice. The incident raised deep concerns over the early potential for AI to replace the likeness of actors, which could undermine their careers and livelihoods.
It was also a dark reminder that deepfakes are becoming increasingly easy to create, and that it's not only harmful users, but AI companies and executives that can so brazenly co-opt another person's identity for their own purposes.
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Keumars Afifi-Sabet is a freelance contributor for Tech Radar and the Technology Editor for Live Science. He has written for a variety of publications including ITPro, The Week Digital and ComputerActive. He has worked as a technology journalist for more than five years, having previously held the role of features editor with ITPro. In his previous role, he oversaw the commissioning and publishing of long form in areas including AI, cyber security, cloud computing and digital transformation.
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