What is LunarLink? Everything we know about the AI model platform

LunarLink is an AI platform that brings together multiple AI models, including ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, into one easy-to-use interface.

Designed for flexibility, it operates on a pay-as-you-go pricing model, letting users access various AI models without the commitment of subscriptions.

This setup is particularly useful for individuals and businesses looking to compare responses from different AI systems.

With features like unlimited file uploads and privacy controls, LunarLink is a powerful solution for content creation, coding, and data analysis.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

Try out LunarLink

The best AI tools – ChatGPT, DeepL, Midjourney, and more

What is LunarLink?

Launched in late 2024, LunarLink is a platform that integrates leading AI models into a single environment, making it easier for users to compare responses and leverage AI for various tasks.

Unlike traditional AI services that lock users into a single model, LunarLink provides seamless access to multiple AI providers, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, and Google’s Gemini.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The platform’s standout features include a streamlined chat interface, privacy modes that prevent data storage, and unlimited file uploads for document-based AI interactions.

LunarLink's versatility makes it appealing for professionals, students, and businesses alike. Whether for content generation, programming support, or analytical tasks, LunarLink helps users harness the strengths of different AI models without switching between multiple services.

(Image credit: Future)

What can you use LunarLink for?

LunarLink serves a variety of users across different industries.

Writers and marketers can generate, refine, and compare content outputs from multiple AI models to achieve more nuanced results, while developers can use it for coding assistance, bug fixing, and exploring different programming approaches.

Businesses may find it valuable for customer support automation, data analysis, and generating AI-driven insights.

The platform’s unlimited file upload feature also enables professionals to analyze large documents, process research papers, or summarise lengthy reports.

Unlike single-model platforms, LunarLink allows users to cross-check AI-generated responses, ensuring greater accuracy and reducing reliance on any single AI system.

What can’t you use LunarLink for?

While LunarLink provides access to multiple AI models, it may not be suitable for highly specialized AI applications beyond ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini.

Users who require real-time image processing, advanced scientific computations, or niche industry-specific AI solutions may find the platform’s capabilities limited.

Additionally, since LunarLink is still in its beta phase, users might experience occasional bugs or missing features compared to more mature AI services.

While the platform excels in text-based AI applications, those looking for AI-powered video generation, real-time speech synthesis, or advanced creative tools may need to explore alternative solutions.

How much does LunarLink cost?

LunarLink operates on a pay-as-you-go pricing model, meaning users only pay for the AI responses they receive. The cost is based on the first-party API pricing of the model used, plus an additional one cent per response.

This structure removes the need for subscription fees, making it a flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional AI services.

For example, if a user requests 100 responses, they would pay the API cost plus $1 (approximately £0.75) for LunarLink’s platform usage.

Where can you use LunarLink?

LunarLink is available as a web-based platform, meaning it can be accessed from any device with an internet connection.

The service supports cross-device synchronization, letting users switch between desktop and mobile seamlessly while retaining their chat history and settings.

(Image credit: Future)

Is LunarLink any good?

TechRadar Pro hasn't yet reviewed LunarLink, but early impressions from industry reviews are mostly positive. The platform has been praised for its ease of use, flexibility, and transparent pricing model.

However, some reviewers note that, as LunarLink is still in its beta phase, occasional bugs and missing features may affect the user experience.

While its multi-model access is a strength, users looking for more specialised AI tools beyond ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini may need additional solutions.

Use LunarLink if

- LunarLink is a great choice for users who need access to multiple AI models in a single platform. If you frequently work on tasks such as content generation, coding assistance, or data analysis, you’ll benefit from the ability to compare outputs from different AI models side by side.

- The platform is also ideal for those who prefer a flexible pricing model, as its pay-as-you-go system allows you to pay only for what you use.

- Privacy-conscious users are likely to appreciate LunarLink’s data protection features, including privacy modes that ensure interactions are not stored or used for AI training.

Don’t use LunarLink if

- LunarLink might not be the right fit if you require AI capabilities beyond what ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini offer. Users working with highly specialized AI tasks, such as real-time image processing or advanced scientific computations, may find its available models too limited.

- Additionally, since the platform is still in beta, those who prefer a fully developed and stable AI tool may encounter occasional bugs or missing features compared to more established AI platforms.

Also consider

If LunarLink doesn’t fully meet your needs, there are several other AI platforms worth exploring. OpenAI’s GPT-4 is a strong choice for those who require advanced text generation, research capabilities, and coding assistance. It excels at writing and problem-solving, making it ideal for professionals and businesses.

For users prioritizing ethical AI and in-depth conversations, Claude AI by Anthropic is a compelling alternative. It focuses on safety, transparency, and thoughtful responses.

Meanwhile, Google’s Gemini AI is well-suited for corporate and enterprise use, offering powerful analytics, language processing, and business intelligence features.