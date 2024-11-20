Website planning just got easier thanks to Wix Studio’s new tool

Wix Studio adds AI visual sitemap and wireframe generator

The results can be tweaked and customized in many ways

Any changes are synced in real-time, from both ends

Wix Studio has gotten richer for yet another AI-powered feature - a visual sitemap and wireframe generator.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Wix, one of the best website builders on the market, said the new offering “allows agencies and enterprises to accelerate site planning” with the new tool.

A visual sitemap is a graphical representation of a website's structure, showing the relationships and hierarchy of its pages and content. It provides an organized overview of how the site is laid out, helping to plan navigation, user flow, and content distribution. To create such a sitemap with Wix Studio, agencies, and web professionals can now simply input project details such as business type, site description, goals, target audience, and tone of voice.

After that, the AI takes over, generating a tailored sitemap with pages and sections. Users can then refine and customize the design, add or remove sections and pages, or shuffle things around. The final step is to export the solution for easy sharing with clients, partners, and search engines.

This is a new feature that helps further position Wix Studio as one of the best website builders for agencies.

Adding AI to website builders

Users can also opt for a sitemap with wireframes - simplified, low-fidelity visual guides that represent the layout and structure of a website or app.

"With the visual sitemap and wireframe generator, we’re offering users a powerful new way to streamline the website creation process," said Gali Erez, Head of Wix Studio. "By automating the initial site planning and structuring, users can now focus more on the creative aspects of their work, delivering fully-customized, client-ready websites faster than ever before."

Wix also said that any changes can be synchronized in real time. If a user makes a change to the visual sitemap, it instantly gets reflected on the site, and vice-versa.

The new offering will come pre-installed with Wix’s business solutions, the company added, stressing that it will be available on Wix Studio to users “on a rolling basis.”

Over the last couple of months, most website builders have implemented generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) solutions in one form or another. Bluehost, Crazy Domains, GoDaddy, Wix, and many others, have recently introduced chat-based website building capabilities, helping agencies and web professionals create sites faster and more seamlessly, thus freeing up valuable time to focus on more pressing matters.