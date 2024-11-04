Zoho turns to Nvidia NeMo to build proprietary LLMs
AI solutions for email
Top email hosting service Zoho has announced plans to create its own custom large language models (LLMs) using Nvidia's AI computing platform. The business-focused LLMs will leverage Nvidia's NeMo tools and advanced GPUs to enhance Zoho's services with AI across the board. Zoho has already invested $10 million in AI and plans to double that number in the coming year.
That investment and the Nvidia partnership will let Zoho expand and improve its AI abilities for users of the ManageEngine and Zoho.com platforms, a list exceeding 700,000 clients. Developing the LLMs to boost enterprise-specific needs will help them stand out from the standard consumer-grade AI tools and will make for faster and better decisions by those businesses.
Zoho's AI plans include not just LLMs but multimodal models capable of processing visuals and speech-enabled AI tools for businesses. Zoho is also testing the Nvidia TensorRT-LLM to upgrade its LLM deployment further, seeing a 60% increase in throughput and a 35% reduction in latency. Compared to open-source frameworks the company previously tried, it has already seen.
Zoho Nvidia
Teaming with Nvidia gives Zoho a better setup for more diverse AI workloads. Nvidia's technology makes features like speech-to-text and the necessary high-performance infrastructure much more feasible. More importantly, these AI abilities will be added to Zoho's whole product lineup of more than 100 tools. They'll be in place to help with sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, and other business needs.
And, unlike the bigger, general-purpose models, Zoho can center its efforts on smaller language models with narrower purposes in business that can cater to specific business data needs. That makes Zoho's AI more accessible to client companies regardless of the size of their datasets. Businesses can thus use AI more efficiently with more precise goals and gain insights tailored to the kind of information they actually want to help with decision making.
"Many LLMs on the market today are designed for consumer use, offering limited value for businesses. At Zoho, our mission is to develop LLMs tailored specifically for a wide range of business use cases," Zoho director of AI Ramprakash Ramamoorthy said. "Owning our entire tech stack, with products spanning various business functions, allows us to integrate the essential element that makes AI truly effective: context."
You Might Also Like
- Best email hosting services of 2024
- Zoho Mail business review
- Zoho wants to take on Microsoft and Google with its own collaboration platform
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.