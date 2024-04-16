Namecheap's Spaceship celebrates one year

Spaceship is one year old and already has more than 750,000 domains under their management.

Spaceship was developed by Namecheap to help people create websites by providing a central place for users to choose, buy, connect, and manage their website and entire digital estate.

The platform currently offers shared and managed WordPress hosting, email, and domain registration but more tools, features, and services are planned. You can have your say in the shaping the spaceship at spaceship.com/unseen.

Spaceship say, "Instead of prolonged testing behind the scenes, Spaceship launched early, first in closed beta and then open beta, to gain valuable feedback from its amazing early adopters. Spaceship already has an impressive portfolio of products, including domains, shared hosting, WordPress hosting, and Spacemail. Look out for more improvements and services coming soon."



Beta users are encouraged to checkout Spaceship’s Public Roadmap to see the current list of upcoming features and products and request new features, tools, and services. To date, Spaceship has received and implemented more than 1,000 customer feature requests.

Spaceship is not the only web service company to democratize the creation of tools and features. ScalaHosting's sPanel works in a similar manner and can be used to help managed websites not hosted by ScalaHosting themselves.

Spaceship is developed by Namecheap, the world's second-largest ICANN accredited domain registrar, and manages over 17 million domains. The company has been in the web business for over 20 years and is also one of the best web hosting companies.

