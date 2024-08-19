Namecheap celebrates a million Private Email users with a great deal for new and existing users

Namecheap, one of the best web hosting providers around, is offering special promotional discounts of up to 25% for existing customers, and more for new users, to celebrate passing this major landmark

Namecheap is the world’s second-largest domain registrar, and is celebrating passing one million customers subscribed to its private email service.

Professional email solutions have long been an integral part of running a business, and this is an opportunity to grab one of the best around today at a lower than usual price.

Namecheap deal celebrates one million users

“Private Email has been around for 13 years," noted Christina Panina, Product Manager of Private Email at Namecheap. "We have a team of dedicated professionals working around the clock to provide a seamless experience to our customers. In the last year alone, Private Email users have sent and received over 1.5 billion emails."

Namecheap's Private Email service offers features such as strong anti-spam protection and seamless synchronization across devices.

The special discounts apply for both new and existing customers. New customers can take advantage of discounts of up to 50% on select plans using the code "Join1M." The Starter Plan is available at $9.98 (£.7.73) per year, reflecting a 35% discount from the regular price, the Pro Plan at $24.98 (£19.34) per year with a 40% discount, and the Ultimate Plan at $35.98 (£27.86) per year with a 50% discount.

For existing customers, Namecheap is extending a 25% discount on renewals. By using the code "Thanks1M," customers can enjoy continued access to the premium features that have made Private Email a preferred choice, including the Jellyfish Anti-Spam, strong two-factor authentication (2FA), custom signatures, integrated calendar and task management, and a unified inbox for managing multiple email accounts.

This limited-time offer runs until August 21, 23:59 ET.