This AI PC designed for complex tasks & heavy workloads is coming soon — Intel Ultra CPU with integrated 1.4 GHz NPU with up to 96GB of DDR5 in a compact NUC package

Giada is set to launch what it claims to be a major breakthrough in smart technology with an AI PC that boasts exceptional processing power.

Featuring advanced processors, an AI-enhanced GPU, and a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), the Giada N601 is designed to handle highly demanding tasks.

This high-end hardware of this device directly supports AI features that enhance productivity across multiple fields, including AI-assisted healthcare.



Giada N601 AI PC

The Giada N601 processor has two models: the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H and the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H, both integrating a 1.4 GHz Neural Processing Unit (NPU) alongside a high-performance GPU (Intel Arc Graphics) that delivers up to 34 TOPS for demanding AI tasks. It is also equipped with DDR5 memory, which supports high-speed data transfer and multitasking capabilities.

The device can accommodate up to 96GB of memory, allowing users to run multiple applications simultaneously.

Furthermore, the system features a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD storage option that can achieve read/write speeds of up to 10 GB/s (80 Gbps). It also includes a 2.5-inch SATA hard drive bay and an M.2 slot that supports PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs with read/write speeds of 5 GB/s (40 Gbps). All these are packed in a compact aluminum enclosure with a NUC design measuring 5.74-inch x 4.94-inch x 2.04-inch - making it shorter and less wide than many tablets around today.

(Image credit: Giada)

Considering its Intel Ultra CPU, integrated AI capabilities, and compact design, this device could serve as a decent productivity tool.

The Giada N601's AI-enhanced GPU and NPU work together to provide local AI processing, which is beneficial for applications requiring real-time data analysis, such as video editing, image processing, and AI-assisted healthcare imaging - and data privacy is ensured by processing information locally rather than relying on cloud services.

Although the system is designed with a low power consumption of 90W, complying with EU energy standards, it also has a cooling fan to prevent overheating during intensive tasks. For connectivity, this device has 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen2 port, 1 USB Type-C (3.2 Gen2) port, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet switch (RJ45). It also comes with a DC slot as well as one headset and a clear-CMOS slot.

The device utilizes Wi-Fi 7 for high-speed wireless internet access and includes a Thunderbolt 4 port that supports data transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps. Furthermore, it supports dual video output and can handle 8K video playback and 2K gaming experiences.

The Giada N601 will be available in two color options, blue and light silver, with four different face designs. The price of the Giada AI PC is not yet available, as the company has not launched the product. However, you can register with the “Notify me on launch” button on Giada’s website to receive an alert when this device launches.