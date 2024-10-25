Webflow expands AI features with new assistant and optimization options

Webflow, one of the markets best website builders, has unveiled a set of new AI tools aimed at marketers and designers. The new features enhance the company's web design, management, and analysis setup with a new virtual assistant and the inclusion of AI in optimization. Webflow also announced the acquisition of GreenSock and its popular GSAP library of JavaScript animation.

"Webflow is crucial to enterprise and creative teams, who are under more pressure than ever to create amazing website experiences," said Linda Tong, CEO of Webflow. "Incorporating powerful new technologies like AI into our platform helps teams build faster and more efficiently – all without losing brand identity or sacrificing revenue potential. We set a high bar for visual web development over a decade ago; today, we're raising the bar with our evolved Website Experience Platform."

The biggest new feature for users is the Webflow AI Assistant. The AI tool can produce content and design elements for websites based on text prompts in natural language. When you enter in the prompt, the AI Assistant references the existing design, incorporating classes and context to draft suggestions that fit the brand. The idea is to simplify and streamline content creation to fill up new pages more quickly.

AI in website building

AI also enhances the Webflow Optimize feature by informing A/B testing and personalization options, drawing from real-time visits to a website to adapt user experience. Tweaks can be made to both content and layout based on user behavior.



Businesses can pay to access this tool even if they don't use the Webflow platform. Visitor data is also key to the new Webflow Analyze tool, which uses that information to come up with ideas to improve site performance.

The new AI tools is a major update for Webflow, which claims more than 300,000 customers use its services. The need to build and update websites quickly and adapt them to user needs means anything that can make that process faster and easier will be crucial for businesses and Webflow can now point to its own protfolio of AI solutions to fulfill those needs.

