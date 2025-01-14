New year, new business? Save on your website with Squarespace

A new year is a great motivator to launch a new business, release new products and services, or simply to build a great new website for your brand.

This January we are here to help you make your new year business goals a reality for less.

Right now you can use our exclusive Squarespace promo code to save yourself a generous 10% off your Squarespace subscription. All you have to do is enter the code TECHRADAR10 at checkout to apply 10% to your subscription.

Now you can use the exclusive Squarespace voucher code TECHRADAR10 to get a generous 10% off your order at checkout.

Why pick Squarespace in 2025?

Squarespace is one of the best website builders on the market. Starting life as a blogging platform, it is now well known for offering some of the best templates and design tools out there, making it an ideal choice for those who are looking to make a big impact with their website.



But Squarespace doesn’t just offer great looking websites. It also comes with a host of powerful business tools such as ecommerce features, a scheduling platform, and AI features that make it easy to create and populate your website in less time than ever before.

The platform is an excellent all rounder and features on many of our buying guides including the best website builder, best small business website builder, and best ecommerce platform.

You can learn more about what Squarespace has to offer by reading our full Squarespace review.