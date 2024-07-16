Grab 10% off your Squarespace subscription with this exclusive promo code from TechRadar

Building and growing a business isn’t cheap. With everything from software and staff costs to marketing to pay for, making a saving wherever possible can have a positive impact on overall business success.

When it comes to website costs, we are here to help.

Landing at number 3 on our list of the best website builders , Squarespace is a firm favourite amongst millions of businesses and hobbyists alike. Famed for its attractive website templates, Squarespace has shifted from a dedicated blog building tool to a complete website building platform, great for any website whether that be a stunning ecommerce store or perfect online portfolio.

We always keep track of the very best Squarespace promo codes , and now we have an exclusive Squarespace deal just for TechRadar readers. Simply use the code “ TRADAR10 ” at checkout to save 10% on any Squarespace purchase .

Squarespace coupon: Build your next website for as little as $14.40 per month [10% off]



With world-class designers creating templates for every use case, Squarespace can help make your idea stand out online. Get started with one of our best-in-class website templates and customize it to fit your needs. Use the exclusive Squarespace voucher code TRADAR10 to get that price on the cheapest package.

Why use Squarespace?

Squarespace is one of our top rated website builders and for good reason. In our Squarespace review we found that the platform was incredibly easy to use, offered some of the best website templates on the market, and came with a host of useful business tools including ecommerce features, simple email marketing, and a helpful link in bio site builder.



The platform also offers an AI-powered option for building websites, helping drastically decrease the time it takes to get your website live. With a 14-day free, no obligation trial, you can even try all of Squarespace’s features before deciding if it is the right platform for you.

How to use this coupon code

Applying the discount code is simple, just follow these steps:

Step 1: Sign up for an account and start building your website. You can take advantage of the 14-day free trial before having to pay.

Step 2: When prompted to subscribe you will be taken to the 'Select a Plan' page where you can pick the right plan for you:

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Step 3: Once a plan is selected, you will be asked if you would like to be billed annually or monthly. Note: If you know you will be running your website for at least a year, the annual subscription can result in a big saving.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Step 4: Next, you will need to input your billing address.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Step 5: On the following page you will need to input your credit card information. Don't worry, you won't be charged yet, you can input the code on the next page.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Step 6: Finally, you will be able to review the details of your order and will be able to input the code "TRADAR10" to apply the discount.

(Image credit: Squarespace)

Step 7: Ensure that the code has been entered correctly. You should be able to see the discount applied in the 'Order summary' box. Once you are ready, you can click on 'Confirm payment' to finalize your order.