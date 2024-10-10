4 ways you can get help when building a Squarespace website

Squarespace has earned its place as one of the best website builders by offering stunning templates, powerful AI-powered tools, and everything else you might need to get your business, idea, or project online.



Although Squarespace is super easy to use, that doesn’t mean you aren’t going to be met with issues when creating your website. This is especially true as your business grows and you want your website to work for you in different ways.

We’ve spent countless hours testing the Squarespace platform, creating reviews, researching the best Squarespace promo codes, and considering its place on our website builder buying guides. During our time using Squarespace, we’ve come across several challenges, giving us plenty of opportunities to test out different methods of support.



So, if you are facing a challenge or issue whilst building your Squarespace website we have created this guide to give you the insight you need to find the best solution for you.

1. Help Center

When faced with an issue, in most cases Squarespace’s Help Center should be the first place you go.

Simply start by browsing categories like Websites, Domains, Google Workspace, Commerce, Email Campaigns, Acuity Scheduling, Digital Products, SquareSpace payments, etc. Then, choose the relevant query from the ‘Tell us more’ drop-down list. Using its intuitive system, Squarespace will then suggest articles, blogs, and other resources that might resolve your issue.

If you can’t find an answer to your question, you can contact Squarespace’s 24/7 email support directly from the Help Center page. Just fill out a few details like subject and description, add the URL of the concerned site or page, and attach a screenshot of the issue you’re having.

Alternatively, you can also have real-time conversations with their support team via Live Chat (Monday to Friday, 4am to 8pm EST). However, at times, their live chat support is unavailable, which can be a problem if you’re working on a time-bound project.

Pros:

Free access with detailed, step-by-step instructions

Suitable for those who prefer self-learning and troubleshooting

Cons:

Time-consuming

Limited live chat hours may be inconvenient

2. Squarespace community

The Squarespace community is highly active and offers users a chance to learn from experts and others in a similar position to themselves.

Starting with the webinars, you can learn how to build a site from scratch, utilize ecommerce features, take part in question & answer sessions, and a lot more. These webinars are mostly free, hosted by Squarespace experts, and are created with the primary goal of helping you get more familiar with Squarespace and its range of products. That said, these webinars are only available in English, meaning non-English speakers won’t be able to utilize these sessions at most.

Next up, the Squarespace Forums are equally useful for people who are facing an issue with their Squarespace website. You can either search for your query and participate in an existing forum discussion with fellow web designers and users, or you can even enter a new query in the forum to get second opinions from like-minded people.

Pros:

Free and accessible at any time

Visual step-by-step instructions make learning easier

Great for learning at your own pace

Webinar recordings and closed captions are available on request

Cons:

Tutorials may not cover every specific issue

3. Squarespace Experts

Squarespace Experts can be found via Squarespace Marketplace and are often (although not always) qualifying members of Squarespace’s Circle program. These professionals are well-versed in Squarespace’s functionality and can help you bring your website vision to life. Squarespace Experts offer services like full site builds, online store setups, SEO audits, design reviews, and scheduling integrations. They can also help you improve site functionality, handle small tasks, manage site migrations to Squarespace, and even provide personalized training and support tailored to your needs.

There are two main ways to hire a Squarespace Expert. First, you can use the "Get Matched" feature, where you answer a few questions about your project, and Squarespace recommends experts who best fit your needs. You can then review these recommendations and choose the expert that suits you best. Alternatively, you can browse through a list of experts on the Marketplace, review their portfolios, and select the one that aligns with your project. Both approaches give you access to skilled professionals who can ensure that your website is not only well-designed and functional but also tailored to meet your specific goals.

Pros:

Super personalized support

Ideal for custom coding needs

Experts can handle more complex customizations and integrations

High-quality results with professional assistance

Cons:

Hiring an expert can be expensive

Expert availability can be an issue

4. External agencies or freelancers

In case all the above Squarespace offerings fail to resolve your query, you can always seek external support from a freelancer or agency.

These experts can work flexibly, supporting you on everything from a full website build to helping overcome smaller, technical issues. As these individuals and businesses tend to be entirely separate from Squarespace, they can often offer impartial advice on the best solutions, ensuring that you will always find the right tool for the task at hand.

Depending on the agency or freelancer you work with, this can be an expensive option. However, with a proactive third party working on your website on your behalf, this can free up your time to work on other parts of your business.

Finding a good freelancer or agency isn’t always easy. Using platforms like LinkedIn to ask your trusted connections for recommendations can be a good place to start. You could also look for freelancers and post your jobs on one of the best freelancer websites.

Pros:

Suitable for short-term projects

Easy to communicate needs

External professionals can bring technical expertise that might not be available in-house

Flexibility to choose a freelancer or agency that fits your budget and project scope

Cons:

Finding the right fit can be challenging

Not as reliable as other Squarespace resources

Often expensive

Get help building a Squarespace website: Summary

Whether you prefer the hands-on guidance of a Squarespace Expert, the convenience of community-driven tutorials and webinars, or the flexibility of hiring an external agency or freelancer, there are several options available to you when looking for support with your Squarespace website.

While it's best to begin with the free resources, don't overlook other options. Each comes with its own pros and cons, so choose what best suits your timeline, budget, and personal preferences.