We tracked down Amazon Spring Sale's top standing desks under $100

The Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 is here and tracking the latest standing desk deals - like these ones you can get for $100 and under.

The spring sale, known as Amazon Spring Deal Days in the UK, is running between March 20 - 25. And while we’re not seeing the mass of deals we witnessed over Prime Day and Black Friday, we’re still tracking some Spring Sale standing desk deals worth exploring.

There’s something very freeing to sit and stand at work simply by pressing a button. A great stay active during work hours, improving posture and weight distribution, so there’s less stress and pressure on your body. But the best standing desks are practical, packing plenty of office essentials like storage space, cable management, and VESA mounts for multiple monitors.

Looking for some of the cheapest standing desks over the Amazon Big Spring Sale? With one eye on our wallet, we’ve picked out the top standing desk deals for $100 or less.

Today's best standing desk deals under $100

Sweetcrispy electric standing desk: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSweetcrispy-Electric-Standing-Desk-Adjustable%2Fdp%2FB0CHB2CPX3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> was $121 Now $100 at Amazon

Save $21 The Sweetcrispy electric standing desk is a basic budget desk with some surprisingly decent specs. Made from alloy steel and a 48 x 24in wood tabletop with a weight limit of 176 lbs, there’s more than enough capacity here for a dual monitor set-up. Height ranges between 28.7 - 48in, which is about average for any desk. The deal is available in white or natural wood, both with a white frame. However, the brand offers other models with a larger desk space, more colors, and additional storage that just tip over the $100-mark.

Smug Ergonomic Standing Desk: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSMUG-Adjustable-Ergonomic-Motorized-Workstation%2Fdp%2FB0C8MBN3DP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> was $120 Now $91 at Amazon

Save $29 The Smug electric standing desk lets you customize your preferred height with ease, thanks to the quiet motor and LED display. Height range is 28.7 to 48in, which is about right even for those over 6ft in our experience. The desk also comes with hooks for additional storage of bags and headphones.

Smug height adjustable mobile laptop desk: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FStanding-Adjustable-Ergonomic-Pneumatic-Adjustments%2Fdp%2FB09SNZH3QX%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> was $96 Now $82 at Amazon

Save $14 It might not be a full-sized desk, but a mobile laptop stand is a good pick if you’re working in compact spaces but still want the flexibility to sit and stand at work. This model from Smug is a pneumatic model, similar to raising an office chair. The 22lbs weight load is about average for any lightweight laptop stand, and it features a height range of 28.7 to 43in - so it’s ideal for anyone up to 6ft.

Editor's pick

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk:<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexispot-EC1W-R4830W-Electric-Adjustable-Standing%2Fdp%2FB07W42DSG8%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Fcrid%3D3K5UUGCHFESHP%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.pHeMmurjMZjMM_QjlefDUFcbwLnvGUGijPyqWwcSI53uAZJ3qrGdZIINmqxaaU_n8I4Uzuxu-ZrJX3Prc2BU9-tphmYr54d8tEXet2-A2kGtqrHyiZXXnqY4-2uQP814dM56s45ULLtVDOo2GWIsj3qGQ0RmR8B-sKvZfnZuzMEzbF4ufvFEX-4K6F1fMKCAqD2wsAP4RZPg_EcXD79TxnHwjE4upeBVFbxCbWVbNSI._hu9PMvKtcSdhdc6NF_zsacW0o6lNXHoBHN4VZsQAGA%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%26psr%3DEY17%26qid%3D1710924068%26s%3Dtodays-deals%26sprefix%3Dstanding%2Bdesks%252Ctodays-deals%252C218%26sr%3D1-1-spons%26sp_csd%3Dd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY%26psc%3D1%26m%3DA3686AOLDPXXOD%26SPES%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFlexispot-EC1W-R4830W-Electric-Adjustable-Standing%2Fdp%2FB07W42DSG8%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> Was $300 Now $170 at Amazon

Save $130 It might be more than a hundred dollars, but we're big fans of Flexispot office furniture and with almost 50% off, this is a great deal. The Flexispot electric standing desk is a 48 x 30in desktop spacious enough to accommodate two monitors and a laptop. With electric height adjustment ranging between 28 and 48in, it's easy to customize your workspace.

Our deal-hunters are always checking the best prices on standing desks in your region. Here are a few…