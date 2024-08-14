Proton VPN browser extension is now free for all

Whether you're looking to boost your online privacy or bypass geo-restrictions, one of the best VPN services around has just made it even easier to do so – and it won't cost you a penny.

Proton VPN has finally released its browser extension for free. Until today, it was a perk reserved for paid subscribers only. This was one of the most requested features among its free VPN user base, the provider said.

Compatible with all Chrome and Firefox browser families, the release means you don't need to download the dedicated app to enjoy the benefits of Proton VPN. Keep reading, and I'll walk you through the advantages of using a VPN browser extension rather than the full-blown app.

Easier protection, for all

"The Proton VPN browser extension will make it easier than ever before for anyone to enjoy a secure and private internet and to bypass censorship no matter where they are, for free," said David Peterson, General Manager at Proton VPN.

Proton VPN has become a vital tool for millions of people worldwide – especially when governments enforce strict censorship on the internet. In the latest instance, Proton VPN sign-ups in Venezuela reached a spike of over 51000% above the normal level as President Maduro banned X for 10 days across the country.

When authorities block certain platforms or websites, they often try to do the same to circumvention tools like VPNs to prevent citizens from getting around the initial blocks and bans. This is happening right now, for example, in Turkey, where access to popular VPN apps is reportedly blocked.

While VPN services can be thwarted in different ways, an easy way is to make it more difficult to download the VPN app in the first place by banning providers from official App Stores. China, Iran, Russia, and Turkmenistan are the countries that have adopted this tactic.

Did you know? (Image credit: Shutterstock) A VPN, short for virtual private network, is security software that encrypts your internet connection inside a secure encrypted tunnel to prevent third-party snooping. At the same time, a VPN also spoofs your real IP address to trick your ISP (internet service provider) into thinking you're browsing from a completely different part of the world.

Making its VPN browser extension free allows Proton to provide an additional distribution channel for those users struggling to download the app because of blocks.

Using a VPN browser extension rather than the app can boost overall performance, too. This is because it allows users to connect to VPN servers within their internet window while other applications on their device operate as normal using their local IP.

This means you can secure your activity without impacting connection speeds. It's also handy if you need to use your real IP address for certain applications but still want to protect your browsing sessions. You can even surf the net via one server on your Chrome browser and then be connected to another server (and another country) on your Firefox one.

As mentioned before, the Proton VPN browser extension is compatible with all browsers in the Firefox and Chromium families. These include Microsoft Edge and the more privacy-friendly Brave.

While it's free for everyone, paid subscribers still have a few advantages. They can, for example, run the browser extension in as many different browsers as they like with up to ten simultaneous VPN connections.

If you're looking to upgrade, the provider has just introduced a new discounted plan for two users. Proton Duo gives you all the benefits of Proton Unlimited, full access to all Proton's tools (Proton Mail, Proton Drive, Proton Calendar, Proton Pass, and Proton VPN), and up to 1TB storage while saving $60 a year. You can find more information in the official blog post.