Is NordVPN still the best VPN for streaming?

Streaming platforms are constantly evolving – and it goes beyond adding new shows, movies, and originals. Plenty of people use VPNs to access region-specific content to make the most of their subscriptions, but the platforms regularly tweak their geoblocking measures to put a stop to it.

So, at TechRadar, we regularly retest today's best VPNs to ensure that they can reliably access the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon prime.

NordVPN has claimed the top spot in our rankings for a while, now, and still reigns supreme after our most recent round of tests. Keep reading, and I'll take a deep dive into what makes NordVPN such a solid streaming VPN.

1. NordVPN – from $2.99 per month

The best VPN overall

NordVPN's unmatched unblocking power makes it an ideal choice for those wanting access to geo-restricted streaming content. Whether it's Netflix, Amazon Prime, or BBC iPlayer, NordVPN ensures smooth, high-quality streams without buffering. Oh, and if you're not completely satisfied, NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee that'll let you try it risk-free.

Proven unblocking power

NordVPN effortlessly unblocks a wide range of international streaming platforms, including Netflix (US, Japan, UK, Canada, and Australia), Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Channel 4, ITV Hub, 9Now, and 10 Play. Basically, if you have a NordVPN subscription, you shouldn't expect to run out of shows or movies anytime soon.

The sheer breadth of services NordVPN successfully unblocks is impressive – in fact, it achieved a perfect score in our recent unblocking tests.

Other VPNs may struggle to bypass geo-blocks, especially when services like Netflix consistently improve their VPN-detection techniques, but NordVPN has stayed ahead of the game.

During our tests, we had no trouble checking out streaming content when connected to servers all over the world. This consistency is awesome, and a huge part of why NordVPN remains such a titan in the VPN sohere.

Consistent speeds

Speed is everything when you're checking out HD movies, shows, and live sports. The good news is that NordVPN is one of the fastest VPNs available today.

We put its performance to the test using its proprietary NordLynx protocol (based on the super-speedy WireGuard protocol) and found that it actually maxed out our connection line at 950 Mbps.

NordVPN can keep up with online gaming, and torrenting, too.

To put that in perspective, streaming in HD only requires 25 Mbps, and 4K content takes 50 Mbps. NordVPN's awesome performance ensures that you won't be stuck with a grainy picture or endless buffering.

NordVPN can keep up with other bandwidth-hungry activities, too, including online gaming, torrenting, and sharing large files over the web.

Servers everywhere

NordVPN boasts an extensive network of VPN servers. You can take your pick of a whopping 144 locations across 111 countries – and this kind of global presence is a significant advantage for users who'll be connecting to servers in specific countries to access region-locked streaming content.

Your traveling companion (Image credit: Getty Images) Wondering which VPN to pack for your vacation? Check out our guide to today's best VPNs for travel.

The spread of servers is good news for travelers, too. Suppose you're on a business trip or vacation in a country where your favorite streaming service is unavailable. In that case, NordVPN allows you to connect to a server in your home country to continue watching your favorite shows uninterrupted.

Additionally, the network ensures a consistently optimized performance by letting users connect to local servers. Connecting to a nearby server means that your data doesn't have to travel as far, keeping latency down, and can be a lifesaver if you're trying to keep up with live sports without stutters and hiccups.

Ease of use and support

NordVPN's apps are some of the most user-friendly we've ever come across. There's no clutter, no ads, and no confusing menus to navigate.

This ease of use is particularly beneficial for avid streamers, as we often need to switch between our smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

You can install the VPN on all sorts of platforms, too, including Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and even smart TVs.

Take the plunge (Image credit: Getty Images) Not all VPNs are made equal, and some are a better fit for newbies than others. head on over to our best beginner VPN rankings for all the details.

This cross-platform compatibility, coupled with a straightforward interface, makes it easy for users to quickly connect to the right server and start streaming without the hassle of complicated settings or configurations.

Even today's most reliable VPNs run into hiccups – but NordVPN ensures that help is always at hand

All of NordVPN's are backed up by 24/7 customer support. Whether you reach out via live chat or email, a friendly support agent will be on hand to help troubleshoot any problems (or simply recommend a server for a particular streaming platform). If you prefer to do your own problem-solving, however, you can take a deep dive into the extensive (and well-curated) knowledge base.

Value for money

Let's face it – streaming subscriptions are pricey, and stack up quickly if you've signed up to multiple sites. Adding a VPN plan on top of these expenses might not seem all that tempting.

NordVPN strikes a solid balance between affordability and premium performance so you won't be breaking the bank. Right now, you can pick up a 2-year plan for just $2.99 a month ($80.73 in total).

NordVPN strikes a solid balance between affordability and premium performance

Included in that plan is support for up to ten simultaneous connections. This means that you can protect all of the gadgets in your house with a single subscription – or share your login with friends and family if you're feeling generous.

You'll also be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, which gives you a month to check out NordVPN's unblocking power in your own time without risking a dime.

Admittedly, Surfshark is a more budget-friendly option, and our number one cheap VPN, but NordVPN is almost half the cost of ExpressVPN, too. NordVPN's mid-tier pricing reflects its position as a strong all-rounder.

Given the wealth of features NordVPN provides, combined with its consistent performance in our unblocking and speed tests, its prices are more than justified for anyone who prioritizes super-secure streaming.