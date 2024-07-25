4 reasons to get a VPN if you are traveling to the 2024 Paris Olympics

As the Olympics 2024 officially kicks off on July 26, you might be getting ready to head to Paris to follow the games from the ground. Whether you are going for pleasure, work, or a mix of the two, one of the best VPN apps is that travel companion you definitely shouldn't forget to bring along.

For the less techie out there, a virtual private network (VPN) is security software designed to boost your privacy online by encrypting your internet connections. It also spoofs your real IP address on the way to allow you to look like you're browsing from a totally different country in no time if needed. Don't worry if you've never used one before - most of the services are super easy to download and use, without breaking the bank.

From protecting your devices from unknown secure networks to accessing streaming platforms as you would do at home, keep reading as I list my top reasons why you should get a VPN if you're traveling to the Paris Olympics.

1. Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

With limited or no free data roaming available, the chances you will connect to several public Wi-Fi hotspots during your stay are extremely high. There's nothing wrong with that, but you should know that this can put your data at risk.

Hackers are known to exploit these unsecured networks to intrude into people's phones and launch malware or other types of attacks. Turning on a VPN every time you connect to a public Wi-Fi will keep cybercriminals at bay. This is because such software protects your connection by rerouting the data, leaving your device inside its encrypted tunnel.

For even more peace of mind - especially when accessing unknown websites - I also recommend turning on the ad/malware blocker feature if your VPN app offers this option. If you're using NordVPN, you can activate its Threat Protection tool in the settings. The app will then block access to all malicious websites while checking all files before downloading.

2. Protect your remote workflow

If it happens that you are working during your Parisian stay, you need to think even harder about your online privacy and security.

As I mentioned earlier, turning on the VPN is vital every time you connect to a public internet network to make sure your device is protected. As most VPN providers offer several simultaneous connections, you should be able to secure both your laptop, smartphone, and even tablet if needed. NordVPN works on a 10-device allowance, while other providers like Surfshark allow for unlimited connections.

NordVPN also offers a rather unique feature, which is particularly handy to secure your remote workflow among even more devices. With Meshnet, you can turn your own device into your personal private server and link up to 60 different devices at once. For instance, you can use it to redirect your connection via the laptop you left home or share files with colleagues almost instantly without the need to host these on a different server or cloud space.

3. Stream international content

Every time you connect to your VPN app, you are asked to choose one of its servers from where your connection will be rerouted. All the top providers boast hundreds of locations dotted around the world, so you'll have plenty of choice. Besides better privacy, this is beneficial as it allows you to access otherwise geo-restricted content in a couple of clicks.

It's true, France certainly isn't known for censoring social media platforms or online news outlets. Try to access Netflix or any other streaming platform, however, and you'll be presented with a totally different catalog from what you watch at home. Likewise, on-demand TV services like BBC iPlayer require you to browse from a local IP to stream its content.

I recommend getting a reliable streaming VPN with a good blocking track record, good server network choice, and fast connection speeds to avoid any disappointments during your stay.

4. Get cheaper travel deals

Traveling - especially to a city like Paris - sure is as expensive as it gets. So, why not try to save money whenever possible? Again, a VPN can help here too.

Something that people aren't often aware of is that prices for hotels, car rentals, or travel tickets can vary considerably depending on the country you book from. Hence, the ability to spoof your browsing location can help you find cheaper deals during your stay and save some bucks.

If you're also looking to save money on your VPN subscription, I recommend checking out our best cheap VPN page to sign up for the most budget-friendly service. As a rule of thumb, I suggest avoiding unsecured freebies. Privado VPN and Proton VPN are some of the most secure free VPNs out there right now, but remember that they all come with some limitations.