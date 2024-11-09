VIPRE Security Group says its new endpoint protection tools can stamp out even the latest cybersecurity threats

VIPRE Security Group unveils new endpoint protection systems

The new solutions offer around-the-clock protection for businesses

A patch management tools is also included for added protection

VIPRE Security Group has responded to the growing need for advanced enterprise security tools by launching a new all-in-one Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) with a Managed Detection & Response (MDR) package designed to provide businesses with advanced, around-the-clock endpoint protection.

The combination of EDR+MDR can boost the protections available to Managed Service Providers (MSPs), offering threat detection which provides continuous monitoring for both known and emerging threats, ensuring that suspicious activities trigger immediate alerts.

It also incorporates DNS protection to guard against domain-related threats that could compromise network security.

Endpoint EDR+MDR promises 24hour 365 days monitoring

Furthermore, organizations will have access to ransomware protection in the form of rollback, enabling them to recover effectively from ransomware attacks.

The package also includes patch management for automated updates that address software vulnerabilities, and vulnerability management to identify and remediate security weaknesses within systems.

In addition to these features, the VIPRE Endpoint EDR+MDR package offers a fully managed incident response service led by a forensics team. This service includes 24/7 coverage, ensuring that organizations are never left vulnerable, even outside regular business hours.

"The security landscape is complex and challenging. Organisations face escalating threats while dealing with budget limitations," noted Usman Choudhary, General Manager and CTPO at VIPRE Security Group.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The need for continuous, advanced threat monitoring and remediation strains both security teams and financial resources. Our integrated EDR and MDR solution addresses these challenges cost-effectively, while also reducing the overall total cost of ownership of these solutions."