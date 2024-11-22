Using an AI PC may actually make users less productive — for now

Workers are having to learn how to adapt to AI-capable PCs, study finds

Once hurdles are overcome, it could save hours on administrative work

AI PC shipments are on the rise, at 20% of all PC sales

New research has claimed workers using AI PCs might actually end up being less productive than their counterparts using more conventional PCs - at least to begin with.

An Intel study of 6,000 participants from a handful of European countries highlighted a number of challenges related to integrating AI tools into daily workflows, despite their promise of efficiency boosts.

The figures suggest workers using AI PCs are spending more time on routine tasks than their peers, likely due to the learning curve required to get up to speed with the new tech.

AI PCs aren’t helping to boost productivity… right now

Mundane tasks, like writing emails, organizing files and transcribing meetings, look to be taking considerable time and effort as users adapt to these systems, however the true benefit of artificial intelligence beyond this initial learning curve is yet to be revealed.

However, the potential reach is large – workers currently waste 51 minutes searching for files, 67 minutes summarizing documents, 72 minutes writing emails, 56 minutes organizing inboxes, 59 minutes taking note meetings and 53 minutes scheduling calls each week. AI tools have been sold with the promise of reducing the burden of these administrative tasks.

“Our role as technology leaders is to support this transition to AI-assisted living and equip consumers with the knowledge they need to use an AI PC efficiently and ethically," noted Intel’s VP and GM of client AI and technical marketing, Robert Hallock.

Intel is currently seeing revenues plummet as it loses out to other rivals in the chipmaking business, like Nvidia and AMD, who have had more success in the market.

However figures from Canalys figures have claimed AI PCs now account for one in five of all PCs shipped.

“Despite the positive momentum, significant work must still be done to convince both channel partners and end customers of the benefits of AI-capable PCs," commented Principal Analyst Ishan Dutt.