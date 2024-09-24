Unpacking the true meaning of 'open' for businesses in the data age

Data is undeniably the driving force behind today’s technology-driven world and ‘open’ is the latest buzzword making waves in the space. But what does this trend really mean for businesses?

So, what does “open” really mean?

Whilst ‘open’ is a word that gets thrown around a lot in the data and developing world, it’s not always clear what it means. More generally, ‘open’ refers to data that is freely available for anyone to use, share, and build on. But many also see it as exclusively meaning “open source” which can be limited and misleading.

Ultimately, every vendor chooses what portion of their solution will be closed vs open source, meaning its definition varies considerably. This lack of clarity can cause difficulties for businesses looking to make decisions based on their individual needs. Although vendors might seem open, you often have to dig below the surface and look at the real-world customer experiences to see what it means in practice. Does “open” really mean “free”? Or is it a different kind of constraint?

Businesses need to be clear about the balance between closed and open that they are willing to accept. When vendors and businesses are on the same page, they can harness robust ecosystems, reduce costs, and retain the power to innovate without vendor constraints.

The true value of openness

At its core, the concept of openness helps businesses reduce switching costs between vendors. It highlights the importance of a diverse ecosystem where customers can choose compatible solutions tailored to their individual business needs, while recognizing that no single vendor can satisfy all of their evolving requirements.

A dynamic ecosystem of solutions will ultimately give the business and their customers what they desire. One single vendor simply cannot solve all of your business needs and problems, but the meaning of ‘open’ should enable businesses to easily adapt to changing technologies and market conditions.

Additionally, an open approach encourages innovation by allowing businesses to utilize third-party solutions, and collaborate with various partners. This can drive competitive advantage, and accelerate the development of new features and services.

Evolving lock-in tactics

Previously, businesses used proprietary platform solutions that are essentially closed source and are characterized by their restricted access and exclusive nature. The shift towards metadata catalogs represents a strategic move towards greater flexibility, and reduced vendor dependency. But again, it’s not completely open. By requiring the use of their specific metadata catalogs to access their data, these companies establish control without directly managing the customers’ data files. Open metadata, however, facilitates an open environment where customers aren’t under constrained by a single vendor ecosystem.

Technology companies are increasingly building comprehensive ecosystems around their services, creating a high degree of reliance on their integrated tools, applications, and platforms. This move towards comprehensive ecosystems can sometimes be at conflict with the principles of open data. Integrating open standards within these ecosystems can help bridge the gap, allowing for some degree of openness and compatibility while maintaining the benefits of a cohesive and integrated system. But, for some, this may not fully achieve the level of openness that they want.

Organizations can no longer lock-in customers with data file formats, nor use other lock-in strategies such as constraining customers from being able to create and manipulate that data. While proprietary platforms, controlled metadata catalogs and comprehensive ecosystems offer varying levels of integration, they often diverge from the ideals of openness which emphasize transparency and broad accessibility.

Understanding what ‘open’ truly means in each individual circumstance and for every business helps to avoid any hidden lock-ins and ensures that organizations benefit from flexibility and innovation. Openness means more than just access to technology; it involves the ability to integrate seamlessly, adapt to change, and avoid being constrained by any single vendor’s ecosystem.

Prioritising openness empowers businesses to stay agile, respond to market shifts effectively, and reduce the costs associated with switching technologies or vendors. This approach allows for a dynamic environment where businesses can leverage a wide range of solutions and innovations without being tethered to one provider. It also facilitates smoother transitions and integrations allowing organizations to adapt to their tools and processes as their needs evolve.

