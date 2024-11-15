Unlock big savings with pCloud’s Black Friday deal – up to 60% off lifetime plans

If your device is begging for more storage or you feel a bit uneasy about all the dark corners of the web where your passwords might be listed, there’s a solution - and currently, it is available at a mere fraction of its usual cost.

Specifically, for a short period of time, pCloud is offering a Black Friday 3-in-1 Bundle with 5TB of lifetime storage, plus lifetime encryption and a password manager - all at a whopping 60% off.

What do I get with this deal?

Here’s what exactly you can get your hands on for $599 (that’s 60% off):

5TB Lifetime Storage: More than enough to preserve as many images, videos, documents, and creative files as you like.

pCloud Encryption: Locks your data up away from prying eyes with a user-friendly encryption system.

pCloud Pass: Say goodbye forever to all your password headaches with secure storage and easy-as-pie logins across all your devices.

Considering that the services on offer have no expiration date, it means you’ll no longer have to worry about monthly charges or deleting files to make space. Just a one-time payment, and you’re set for life.

However, if 5TB feels like a bit much or you need even more storage superpower, there are also great deals on individual plans, including:

1TB for $199 (54% off)

2TB for $279 (53% off)

10TB for $799 (58% off)

Like the above deal, each one of these is yours forever. So once you’re in, you’re set for life with all your storage necessities.

Why choose pCloud?

We tested the best cloud storage options in the market and there are many reasons why over 20 million users trust pCloud’s cloud storage with their data. Thanks to its two data centers - one in the US and the other in Luxembourg - the platform is able to offer a long list of features, including:

compatibility with Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, and iOS

pCloud Drive, a dedicated desktop app and a virtual disk simplifying data management and expanding device storage

mobile apps with automatic upload function that helps free up space on your phone

automatic backups via pCloud Backup

cross-device and cross-location accessibility and synchronization

multiple collaboration options for pCloud users and non-users

pCloud Encryption, an optional solution for safeguarding sensitive data

pCloud Pass, a secure and user-friendly cross-device, cross-browser password manager with one-click login and form-filling

Whether you’re a business owner, an amateur photographer, or simply tired of slow-loading files, pCloud’s Black Friday 3-in-1 Bundle is your ticket to freedom from storage stress and digital clutter. So, head over to pCloud’s Black Friday page to get the storage and security of a lifetime.