Unitree robot dog with GPT smarts and 4D LiDAR vision gets early Black Friday deal - and it's cheaper than you might think

It’s official: Black Friday has gone to the dogs. The Unitree Go2 Air Robot Dog is now on sale for £2,399 on JoyBuy, down from £2,599, complete with free same-day delivery - that’s 7% off a machine that can walk, run, dance, and do yoga poses.

Weighing 15 kg and standing 70 x 31 x 40 cm, the Go2 Air looks like a futuristic pet crossed with a small lunar rover - if you've seen Boston Dynamics’ dogs in action you’ll know what to expect.

It can trot along at 2.5m/s, climb slopes up to 30°, and carry payloads of up to 7kg (max 10kg). Under the hood, 12 aluminium-alloy joint motors deliver 45N·m of torque, complete with heat-pipe cooling for endurance.

Today's best Unitree Go2 Air Robot Dog deal

Save 8% Unitree Go2 Air Robot Dog: was £2,599 now £2,399 at joybuy.co.uk The Unitree Go2 Air robot dog is now £2,399, down from £2,599 with free delivery. Weighing 15 kg, it runs at 2.5 m/s, climbs 30° slopes, and carries up to 7 kg. Equipped with 4D LiDAR, HD camera, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an 8,000 mAh battery, it even supports GPT-powered chat and programmable tricks via the Unitree GO app.

The clever canine sees the world through a 4D LiDAR sensor with 360°x90° coverage and a 1280x720 HD camera, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 keep it connected.

Battery life from the 8,000mAh smart pack lasts between one and two hours, just enough for a brisk evening walk or a dance-off via the Unitree GO app.

And yes, this robo-pup has personality. With GPT-powered integration, it can apparently chat, answer riddles, and hold a surprisingly natural conversation.

The app also allows easy graphical programming, letting even beginners teach it new tricks with drag-and-drop logic blocks.

It’s not cheap, but compared to the £19k humanoid G1 also on sale, this four-legged friend feels practically affordable.

If you’ve ever wanted a pet that doesn’t shed, bark, or need feeding, the Unitree Go2 Air might just be what you’re looking for.

Other robot deal to consider