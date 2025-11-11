Unitree robot dog with GPT smarts and 4D LiDAR vision gets early Black Friday deal - and it's cheaper than you might think
It’s official: Black Friday has gone to the dogs. The Unitree Go2 Air Robot Dog is now on sale for £2,399 on JoyBuy, down from £2,599, complete with free same-day delivery - that’s 7% off a machine that can walk, run, dance, and do yoga poses.
Weighing 15 kg and standing 70 x 31 x 40 cm, the Go2 Air looks like a futuristic pet crossed with a small lunar rover - if you've seen Boston Dynamics’ dogs in action you’ll know what to expect.
It can trot along at 2.5m/s, climb slopes up to 30°, and carry payloads of up to 7kg (max 10kg). Under the hood, 12 aluminium-alloy joint motors deliver 45N·m of torque, complete with heat-pipe cooling for endurance.
The Unitree Go2 Air robot dog is now £2,399, down from £2,599 with free delivery. Weighing 15 kg, it runs at 2.5 m/s, climbs 30° slopes, and carries up to 7 kg. Equipped with 4D LiDAR, HD camera, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and an 8,000 mAh battery, it even supports GPT-powered chat and programmable tricks via the Unitree GO app.
The clever canine sees the world through a 4D LiDAR sensor with 360°x90° coverage and a 1280x720 HD camera, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 keep it connected.
Battery life from the 8,000mAh smart pack lasts between one and two hours, just enough for a brisk evening walk or a dance-off via the Unitree GO app.
And yes, this robo-pup has personality. With GPT-powered integration, it can apparently chat, answer riddles, and hold a surprisingly natural conversation.
The app also allows easy graphical programming, letting even beginners teach it new tricks with drag-and-drop logic blocks.
It’s not cheap, but compared to the £19k humanoid G1 also on sale, this four-legged friend feels practically affordable.
If you’ve ever wanted a pet that doesn’t shed, bark, or need feeding, the Unitree Go2 Air might just be what you’re looking for.
Other robot deal to consider
The Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot is available to buy for £18,999, down from £19,999, complete with free delivery. Standing 1.27 metres tall and weighing 35kg, it features 23 degrees of freedom, advanced joint motors, a 9,000mAh battery, and an 8-core CPU, although it doesn’t include full AI capabilities.
