UK shoppers will give away their data for bigger bargains

New research has revealed UK shoppers are increasingly putting themselves and their data at risk in return for bigger bargains in the holidays, with 61% giving away personal information to receive discounts when shopping.

Overwhelmingly, Brits have tried to snag discount codes through sign-ups, with 70% of us answering surveys or subscribing to a mailing list in return for a price reduction, the survey by Norton found.

Our data is pretty cheap too, with almost half of us (48%) willing to give our email and phone number for a discount of 25% or less.

A risky move

The report found shoppers are most willing to divulge their email address, with 95% of respondents admitting to surrendering emails, compared to 64% giving away their name, and 24% even willing to give marketing companies their home address.

As is always the case with strangers accessing your data, this presents a significant risk of identity theft or fraud, so think carefully about the true cost of those discounted slippers.

“Shopping for deals isn’t a bad idea, but sharing your information can be incredibly dangerous as anything personal can be tied back to you and may end up in the wrong hands,” said Iskander Sanchez-Rola, Director of Innovation for Norton.

The study showed that shoppers are concerned about the risks, with 67% of shoppers concerned about becoming victims of cybercrime, and 51% are worried about their personal details being compromised in sophisticated shopping scams.

There is certainly cause for concern too, with an increase of 53% in the last year of malicious ad campaigns - often distributed around holiday seasons for fake sales or discounts. Malicious software distributed through malvertising has seen a staggering 227% rise in the same time period.

To mitigate the risks, Norton advises using an alternative email address or creating one specifically for sign ups, and to be vigilant and do your research before giving away any details.