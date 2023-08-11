Three launches business management offering for UK businesses

Three UK wants to help medium-sized organizations, as well as corporations, to easily onboard new devices and configure them to work with business apps, settings, and security of each individual firm.

Its new Three Device Management offering now means employees can use mobile devices to access company networks, applications, and corporate data, regardless of their physical location or the way they work.

Businesses, on the other hand, will know that their data and other assets remain secure across the fleet. Furthermore, with Three Device Management, business and personal data on devices can be separated, protecting employee privacy.

CWSI's help

Three's new offering will be powered by Ivanti, and will cover devices from both iOS and Android’s ecosystems. The project will be supported by European mobile and security management specialists, CWSI, which will provide service delivery and support expertise for the project’s product suite, including professional, managed, and support devices.

Organizations that opt in for the new offering can expect a free three-hour enhanced technical set up, as well as in-life support. Every customer will get a tailored offering, it was added, which should ensure an effective setup and full benefits.

“We are delighted to work with Three UK on this exciting new service,” commented Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI. “If the past few years have shown us anything, it’s that work is an activity, not a place. The modern workplace requires the ability to work seamlessly from anywhere while maintaining the highest levels of security, with a device network that is easy to manage. At CWSI, we have an unrivaled understanding of enterprise mobility, and this technology will help to underpin growth and enable success for modern businesses.”