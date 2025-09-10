This Thunderbolt 5 docking station can do something no other can: combine two 10GbE LAN ports to deliver a virtual 20Gbps connection
OWC's new dock aims to cut down reliance on multiple adapters
- OWC's dock combines two 10GbE ports into a 20Gbps virtual link through aggregation
- It also offers Thunderbolt 5 ports, 2.5GbE Ethernet and 8K display support
- Runs in a fanless aluminum enclosure designed for quiet and cool operation
Other World Computing has released a Thunderbolt 5 docking station that takes a different approach to high-speed connectivity.
Its dual 10GbE LAN ports can be combined into a single virtual 20Gbps link, offering throughput that no other dock currently provides.
The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock is aimed at professionals who work with storage-heavy or multi-network environments. It brings together two 10GbE ports, one 2.5GbE port, three Thunderbolt 5 ports, and four USB connections, replacing replace the need for multiple adapters.
A smarter, faster, and cleaner way to connect everything
It also supports daisy chaining of devices, connection of up to three 8K displays, and runs in a fanless aluminum enclosure for quiet operation.
“Our goal has always been to remove the friction that slows professionals down, or gets in the way of their doing their work,” said Larry O’Connor, OWC's Founder and CEO.
“With the Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock, we’re giving creatives, IT teams, and power users a smarter, faster, and cleaner way to connect everything they need, without the mess of extra adapters or compromises in speed.”
The ability to bond the two 10GbE ports through link aggregation is what makes this dock stand out.
When connected to compatible network-attached storage, OWC says users can reach transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps, potentially cutting down delays in workflows that require access to shared media or multiple networks.
The performance claims are from the company, and we’ll have to wait for the first reviews to see what real world speeds are like.
"Thunderbolt 5 opens up entirely new possibilities for creative and production workflows, and OWC’s new dock really showcases that. By combining downstream Thunderbolt 5 ports with additional USB connectivity, it gives pros the flexibility to connect everything they need without compromise," said Ben Hacker, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division, Intel.
"And for teams working with high-performance NAS solutions like the OWC Jellyfish, this is a game-changer - unlocking the bandwidth and responsiveness they’ve been waiting for in video and collaborative workflows."
The OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dual 10GbE Network Dock is available now, priced at $499.
