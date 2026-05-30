Bleu Jour squeezed workstation-class Intel hardware into a completely silent, compact aluminum desktop

The Kubb Fanless removes cooling fans without abandoning high-performance mobile processing hardware

Intel’s Core Ultra X7 powers this silent cube with surprisingly capable integrated graphics

The market for compact desktop systems has expanded rapidly in recent years, although most small form factor computers still involve obvious compromises with thermals or noise.

French manufacturer Bleu Jour appears determined to avoid those compromises with its latest Kubb Fanless mini PC.

The system relies entirely on a sculpted aluminum chassis for thermal dissipation, eliminating cooling fans while accommodating a high-performance mobile chip.

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Passive cooling meets high-end mobile silicon

The Kubb Fanless keeps Bleu Jour's recognizable cube-shaped enclosure measuring roughly 120 mm across every side.

Vertical fins surrounding the chassis increase thermal surface area and allow heat dissipation through natural convection rather than traditional airflow.

That distinction matters because most fanless compact systems typically rely upon significantly weaker processors with heavily restricted power limits.

Bleu Jour did not take that route as it chose the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H to power this silent machine, and that choice explains most of the high price tag.

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Intel classifies this particular chip as one of its higher-end Panther Lake mobile workstation processors at 25W base power and up to 80W maximum turbo power.

The chip features 16 cores, including 4 performance cores, 8 efficient cores, and 4 low-power efficient cores.

This processor can reach boost clocks of 4.8 GHz while carrying Intel Arc B390 graphics with all 12 Xe3 cores enabled.

Intel also lists a 50 TOPS NPU for this SKU, which is a dedicated neural processing unit for local AI tasks.

The integrated graphics exceed expectations for a silent compact system, given the full Arc B390 configuration included here.

Compact dimensions create unavoidable pricing problems

Bleu Jour claims the system can support advanced multitasking, creative production, and specialized professional workloads without any fan noise.

The mini PC additionally includes Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 support, dual 2.5 gigabit Ethernet ports, and Thunderbolt 4 compatibility.

Configurations currently support up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory alongside 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, which can be upgraded to 2TB or 4TB.

These specifications push the device closer toward mobile workstation territory than conventional compact desktops intended for lightweight office use.

The central issue remains pricing because the base Kubb Fanless already starts around €1,495 before any processor or memory upgrades.

Choosing this Core Ultra X7 358H option pushes the configuration toward approximately €1,850 before additional memory costs.

Bleu Jour appears convinced that some buyers increasingly prioritize acoustic comfort and industrial design over raw benchmark performance.

The company repeatedly frames the device less as a traditional desktop computer and more as a carefully engineered computing device.

This approach may resonate within creative studios, executive offices, and minimalist workstation environments where noise reduction carries value.

Still, passive cooling inevitably imposes thermal limitations during prolonged heavy computational activity inside this compact enclosure.

Whether the Kubb Fanless genuinely justifies its premium pricing will likely depend on how much buyers value absolute silence.

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