Philips monitor lets two users work on opposite screens simultaneously

Dual-sided design combines two Full HD displays in one unit

Monitor rotates 180 degrees, and each side supports independent HDMI and USB-C connections

Philips has introduced a dual-sided business monitor which places two full HD IPS displays back-to-back inside a single rotating monitor structure.

The Philips 24B2D5300 uses two 23.8-inch panels running at 1920 x 1080 resolution with refresh rates reaching 120 Hz.

Each display includes separate HDMI and USB-C connectivity, allowing independent use from either side without requiring additional external display hardware.

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Designed for multi-user and multitasking needs

Unlike earlier dual-sided products largely designed as digital signage, this model focuses on office productivity, collaborative workspaces, and customer-facing environments requiring shared screen access.

Philips describes the design as “two screens, one smarter interaction,” emphasizing shared access rather than conventional multi-monitor arrangements occupying larger desk footprints.

Two different users can share this single physical device without any conflict between their activities, or a single user can extend or mirror content across both screens for seamless collaboration.

The monitor supports a built-in 180-degree swivel mechanism, allowing quick rotation of the entire monitor unit, without repositioning the stand or disconnecting any attached power cables.

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A feature called DualView enables independent operation of each screen from one connected computer source.

This setup works much like a daisy-chained configuration but uses no extra monitor stands or desks. Users can extend their desktop across both panels for more visible screen space.

Cloning the same image onto the opposite side is also an available option for presentations.

This device also features SmartView, which allows split-screen viewing on each display panel at the same time, meaning up to three different applications can run from a single connected computer unit.

Practical benefits

Philips claims this unusual design occupies only half the space of two separate conventional monitors.

Shared workstations, front reception desks, and customer-facing environments represent the intended use cases here.

Each of the two screen sides includes both an HDMI port and a USB-C port for flexible connections.

The monitor also incorporates SoftBlue Technology to reduce harmful blue light emissions significantly, and Philips notes this feature is "tested and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certified for its effectiveness."

A pair of built-in stereo speakers handles basic multimedia playback needs without requiring external audio hardware.

An average home user probably has no genuine need for a screen facing two opposite directions simultaneously.

However, for an office space or a public domain where space is an issue, this device may be relevant.

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