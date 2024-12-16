This holiday season get Dashlane for Business — start your free 14 day trial

The sad truth of the matter is that managing passwords across a growing team is quite a nuisance. Be it forgotten logins or weak credentials, business password management is a playground for cyber threats. But not to worry, as Dashlane for Business is there to address these concerns.

Designed to simplify your life and secure your organization, Dashlane provides top-notch tools that facilitate seamless management and airtight defense against digital crooks. And here’s the best part— you can now try all these superior features for free - no credit card needed.

Grab Dashlane for Business 14-day free trial Snagging Dashlane’s 14-day free trial opportunity for your business is as easy as it gets. Just sign up and get started ASAP - no payment details, no commitment. Then, add Dashlane to your browser for seamless integration, and you’re good to go. You and your team can now test out Dashlane’s complete suite of password management (and more) tools for two weeks, risk-free, to the fullest. If you decide you like it, then proceeding with grabbing your paid plan is just as simple - as more than 24,000 businesses have witnessed for themselves.

Why give Dashlane a chance?

Thanks to its comprehensive set of cutting-edge features and capabilities, Dashlane takes password management to a whole new level. These encompass password and passkey protection, built-in trust, and enterprise-grade compliance, as well as real-time phishing alerts.

On top of that, difficulties with onboarding and managing your team will be a thing of the past, as Dashlane has you covered with all you need. This means mass deployment in record time, SSO and SCIM integrations, granular sharing controls, role-based access to effortlessly manage permissions, and more.

So don’t wait, set up Dashlane for Business to protect your business, boost productivity, and make your life as an admin a thousand times easier - within seconds. You’ll not only be managing passwords, you’ll be safeguarding your company’s future. And for two weeks, you can test it free of charge.